Best of Vail — Signature Dessert: Sweet Basil

Best Signature Dessert: Sweet Basil

Sweet Basil The Rose The Blue Plate

Vail gets a little sweeter every time you have a taste of the Hot Sticky Toffee Pudding Cake at Sweet Basil. This staple on the dessert menu has been delighting guests since 1998. The combinations of brown sugar, rum, ice cream and peanut brittle continue to tantalize taste buds season after season.

"You can't go wrong with brown sugar and rum," said pastry chef Stacy Day.

Complement this meal finale with a pour of Osborne 30 Year Pedro Ximenez Sherry for the perfect pairing with this quintessential Vail dessert.

— Kim Fuller