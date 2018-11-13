Best of Vail — Signature Dessert: Sweet Basil
November 13, 2018
Best Signature Dessert: Sweet Basil
- Sweet Basil
- The Rose
- The Blue Plate
Vail gets a little sweeter every time you have a taste of the Hot Sticky Toffee Pudding Cake at Sweet Basil. This staple on the dessert menu has been delighting guests since 1998. The combinations of brown sugar, rum, ice cream and peanut brittle continue to tantalize taste buds season after season.
"You can't go wrong with brown sugar and rum," said pastry chef Stacy Day.
Complement this meal finale with a pour of Osborne 30 Year Pedro Ximenez Sherry for the perfect pairing with this quintessential Vail dessert.
— Kim Fuller
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- Vail, Beaver Creek to open early for 2018-19 season
- Forest Service authorizes Golden Peak plan, Vail Mountain’s first expansion since Blue Sky Basin
- Arson on the mountain: Vail’s 1998 arson fires at Two Elk were country’s worst eco-terrorist attack
- Vail Valley winter air service includes more flights from several cities
- Jonny Moseley, a ski bum touting a ski rum