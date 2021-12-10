Best of Vail Valley: Gift Shopping

Wishes the Toy Store in Avon has toys for all ages.

Courtesy Photo

The holiday shopping season is upon us. Finding the perfect gift is never easy, but if you look to these category winners you are bound to find something great to wrap up for your loved ones.

Best Toy Store

The Vail Valley is well known as a place for “big kids” (aka adults) to acquire toys for outdoor pursuits. But when it comes to providing toys for the valley’s youngest visitors and residents, these local favorites deliver.

Wishes the Toy Store, located in Avon’s Chapel Square, has long been known as a place to find gifts, books, puzzles, stuffed animals and more. The store has treasure for kiddos of all ages, from babies to tweens.

KidSport/Vail Toys on East Meadow Drive in Vail is another great place to spark a kid’s imagination. It carries unique gifts and toys in addition to being known as an ideal place to outfit little adventurers for fun in the mountains.

If you and the kids find yourself strolling the Riverwalk at Edwards, Cool Kids Colorado won’t disappoint. The locally-owned shop offers new and gently used toys, gear and more. You will also find goods made by local artists, including baby blankets, hats, necklaces and notecards.

Women’s Clothing

If you’re looking to freshen up your wardrobe, check out one of our Best of Vail Valley winners for women’s clothing stores.

Wild Heart offers chic women’s clothing, bags, hats and other accessories with a location in the heart of Edwards. Their classic denim and trendy tops embody the heart and soul of Colorado and are great for women of all ages.

Valleygirl Boutique in Avon and Edwards has a wide range of women’s clothing made with quality, soft material. From sweaters to denim to adorable skirts and dresses, Valleygirl Boutique has you covered. They also offer beautiful jewelry, gifts and home decor.

Ptarmigan Sports in Edwards sells high-quality, athletic clothing for women on the go as well as cozy layers perfect for anything from hiking to lounging at home. Visit Ptarmigan Sports for premier outdoor gear and cute clothing bound to last a lifetime.

Best Jewelry Store

The iconic bear designs at The Golden Bear in Vail Village are a decades-long symbol of the valley itself. Opened in 1975, this store has been a central landmark in Vail for most of the town’s existence, and the signature minimalist bear design has become a generational gifting tradition.

Shop for distinctive Vail Valley jewelry pieces at The Golden Bear in Vail Village.

Courtesy Photo

Kimberley’s Fine Jewelry in Edwards carries watches and creates custom pieces in addition to carrying top jewelry brands. With specialization in bespoke engagement rings and antique jewelry, Kimberley uses her graduate degree in gemology and professional experience at Sotheby’s Auction House to provide unparalleled service.

Squash Blossom in Vail Village opened in 1973 and was purchased by Hilary and Kevin Magner in 2019. Building on Squash Blossom’s nearly 50-year legacy, the Magners maintain strong relationships with over a dozen master craftspeople and designers from around the world.

Best Men’s Clothing Shops

Despite what some may assume about our valley, men’s fashion up here consists of more than just ski jackets and sweatpants.

There is no more proof to the above statement than the men’s clothing section of the Vail Valley Cares Thrifty Shops in Edwards and Eagle. Yes, this local hotspot has all the aforementioned activewear (and great selections, at that), but it also has everything else, catering to the formal, the working-type and the stylish.

But if you are specifically seeking men’s activewear, Ptarmigan Sports features a large variety of outdoor brands that are loved by locals for good reason — they have been tested in the elements. The friendly staff can help get you suited for that next big adventure.

Ptarmigan Sports in Edwards features a large variety of outdoor brands that are loved by locals.

Courtesy Photo

Speaking of adventure, it can come in many forms. Those who want to look good at their next date or job interview should head to Grey Salt in Vail Village to peruse their “preppy, rugged, modern” selections.

Best Kids Clothes

Kids inevitably need new clothes as they grow up. These Vail Valley favorites make the process of acquiring those clothes more fun.

In Avon, Wishes the Toy Store started in 1995 selling only toys in a small space. Owner Marti Hurd expanded to a larger space in Avon’s Chapel Square and added clothes and gifts for mom.

Vail’s East Meadow Drive has two popular places for tots. Skipper and Scout has the latest styles for kids from brands including Aviator Nation and Electric and Rose.

KidSport, in Village Center, has been outfitting the valley’s children since 1978. Whether you need skiwear or just a great new outfit from brands including Spyder, Obermeyer and the North Face, the kids will be ready for anything — at least until the next growth spurt hits.

Best Locally-Made Product

The valley is full of innovators, and that has resulted in some awesome local products.

First, a classic. One is hardly an Eagle County resident if they haven’t slathered the spicy goodness of Sendy Sauce on a taco, omelet or, well, anything really. The Eagle-based company sells delicious sauces in three different spice levels.

Kady’s Kollars, named after owner Mindy’s trusty pooch, won over the hearts of dog owners in this year’s Best of Vail Valley contest. The company makes durable dog collars and donates a portion of sales to support rescue dogs.

Kady’s Kollars sell durable dog collars that are handmade right here in Vail.

Courtesy Photo

Finally, Dave & Matt Vans earned recognition for its high-quality camper vans that empower locals to chase their wanderlust. Vans can be rented for a weekend trip or purchased for travelers and “van life” enthusiasts alike.

Best Spa

There are few things that are more restorative than a spa day in the mountains, and the valley is home to a diverse range of services designed to release any stress or tension that you are holding in your body and mind.

Vail Valley Wellness in Avon works with guests to design a custom treatment plan to address any difficulties or discomforts that they may be facing. Led by Becky Burgess, a renowned authority in the field of acupuncture and herbal medicine, the spa offers holistic services that include acupuncture, massage, facials, steam and sauna detoxes, biotherapies, yoga classes, reiki and more. Guests can schedule a consultation to determine the best service to match their specific needs.

Eagle County resident Pam Shifrin founded Local Revival Massage to serve the well-being of the community without the resort spa prices. Guests can purchase a one-time 75-minute massage or buy a package deal that includes a fifth massage for free. Massage modalities include deep tissue, sports, neuromuscular therapy and myofascial release among others, as well as massages designed specifically for cancer patients and prenatal care.

Spa Anjali at the Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa is recognized as one of the “Top 25 Spas in the World” by Condé Nast Traveler and has some of the finest facilities in the valley on its 27,000-square foot spa grounds. Featuring 14 unique treatment rooms, a full-service salon and a world-class athletic club, guests can pick and choose the treatment of their choice or embark on one of three different curated spa journeys that channel remedies derived from the Rocky Mountains, Himalayas and Alps.