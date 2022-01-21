Best of Vail Valley: Sweets

Head to these Best of Vail Valley winners to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Ice Cream

With locations in Vail and Edwards, Sundae is a longtime crowd pleaser. Not only does the small-batch ice cream shop offer unique made-from-scratch flavors, but you can try them in shakes, ice cream sandwiches or scooped into homemade waffle cones.

For soft-serve treats, head to Grand Ave. Grill. There, you can choose from a multitude of specialty shakes and malts, floats, parfaits, cones and sundaes.

Kiwi International Delights in Avon dishes up artisan Mexican-style ice cream in classic and tropical flavors. The shop also serves homemade gelato, sorbet and other treats. Plus, the menu includes dairy-free, vegan and gluten-free options.

Baked Goods

Looking for a tasty breakfast pastry, or maybe something sweeter for a special occasion? Nestled in Avon, you’ll find Columbine Cafe & Bakery. This European-style hotspot makes everything from bread and pastries to custom cakes and ready-to-eat sandwiches. It offers treats and bites to go as well as breakfast and lunch service.

Avon Bakery & Deli has provided baked goods and artisan bread to the valley for over 20 years. It offers a wide selection of organic breads including pumpernickel, sourdough, potato dill, walnut wheat and more, as well as baked goods, pastries, sandwiches and salads.

Hovey & Harrison in Edwards has a little bit of everything. As a cafe, bakery and market, it is dedicated to utilizing local, whole and seasonal ingredients in everything it bakes, makes and sells. The bakery makes a variety of breads and treats like muffins, cookies and tarts. Plus, the shop offers community classes so you can learn to bake goodies for yourself.

Desserts

Few can resist the temptation of the dessert offerings displayed behind the glass of Hovey & Harrison’s pastry case. Can you have dessert for breakfast? The monkey bread and flourless chocolate cake are crowd favorites, but don’t skimp on their giant, soft cookies – play it safe and get one of everything.

The fresh-baked pastries served at Columbine Cafe & Bakery in Avon are truly unmatched. The authentic European bakery serves up fresh bread, cakes and pastries with stunning presentation. Try the linzertorte – you won’t regret it.

Sweet Basil in Vail is known for its creative twist on American fare, but the restaurant offers scrumptious desserts that you will want to leave room to try. The sticky toffee pudding cake is a delight, and each dish has a suggested wine pairing.