Chasing Rabbits elevates nightlife scene in Vail

East meets west at this speakeasy bar with inviting decor, world-class service and laid-back atmosphere.

“Curiouser and curiouser” is not only what Alice was thinking in “Alice and Wonderland,” but also the sentiment that’s been on the minds of people wondering what’s been going on at Solaris for the past two years. What patrons will find behind the closed doors is that the wait was worth it.

Chasing Rabbits is the new, elevated nightlife and entertainment experience for the guests and residents of the Vail Valley. Inside the 13,000 square-foot space you’ll find a restaurant, a speakeasy, an arcade experience and an opportunity to see movies.

“When we were presented with the challenge of re-envisioning this space in the core of Vail Village the question arose, ‘how do we create a dynamic environment that compels guests to keep coming back?’ We have sought to create an environment in which guests find multiple reasons to return, be it for a movie, live music, a dinner or just to experience the space,” Thea Knobel of Solaris Group, a Vail-based boutique development firm that has created some of North America’s most iconic resort properties, said.

The Solaris Group enlisted the help of the Rockwell Group, the firm behind TAO, Nobu and OMNIA, just to name a few places the award-winning, interdisciplinary architecture and design group has conceptualized and brought to life. Chasing Rabbits follows an “Alice in Wonderland” theme that will be carried out in the design and storytelling of this magical place that will provide an elevated nightlife and entertainment experience for those coming to Vail looking for fun.

Classic and modern-day arcade games such as Pac-Man, Skee-Ball and Twister will bring out the kid in you.

“The expression ‘chasing rabbits’ implies ‘doing something totally irrelevant or being distracted from what you intend to do,’ which is how we want our guests to feel when they enter the space,” Knobel said. “Lewis Carroll’s novel brings readers into a new world with unexpected twists and turns and draws from the symbolism of the rabbit that guides Alice through the story. Chasing Rabbits will use the symbol of the rabbit to guide guests through various experiences that mimic organized chaos.”

The five unique experiences within Chasing Rabbits include:

The Restaurant

Prepare to dine on modern Mediterranean cuisine in an elegant setting at Chasing Rabbit’s restaurant, bringing the sea to the mountains. The menu offers a fresh take on Mediterranean dishes with a Colorado flair inspired by the Solaris Group’s travels overseas.

“The menu will showcase food utilizing light, bright and citrus flavors, perfect for the active lifestyle of Vail. The cocktail program focuses on classic cocktails with a Mediterranean influence, using spirits from Greece, Sicily and Sardinia,” Knobel said.

The Library

Nestled between towering walls of books, and they are real books on all those shelves, by the way, The Library lounge offers pre-dinner cocktails, late-night libations and everything in between. Located right off the restaurant, guests can also enjoy a full-service dinner in the elegant space and create memories by getting lost alone or hosting an intimate gathering.

Rabbit Hole

A reimagined and sophisticated arcade experience will offer classic and modern-day arcade games such as Pac-Man, Skee-Ball and Twister. DJs will also be spinning tunes throughout the season.

“The menu at Rabbit Hole features elevated childhood favorites and craft cocktails for adults,” Knobel said.

The Library features floor-to-ceiling shelves full of books surrounding an intimate space where sophisticated cocktails and dinner can be served.

Moon Rabbit

Inspired by the Chinese tale of the Moon Rabbit creating the elixir of life, guests are invited to indulge in cocktails influenced by ancient mythology and modern mixology at this speakeasy.

“Come prepared, as a password is required,” Knobel said.

Film House

The former Cinébistro space will offer a revamped cinema experience for guests, showing a curated mix of recent top hits and all-time classics, across the two cinemas.

“We will play daily movies at 2:30 p.m. that are appropriate for the whole family, as well as a weekly Monday film night in our speakeasy, Moon Rabbit, geared towards guests over 21,” Knobel said.

The new restaurant at Chasing Rabbits offers Mediterranean flair.

Chasing Rabbits has already created a buzz in the nightlife scene in Vail with its Roaring 20s-themed New Year’s Eve celebration featuring DJ sets by ETHNO of Thievery Corporation and Fort Knox Five, burlesque dancers, magicians and contortionists. It has been sold out for weeks with a waitlist, but there are other events coming up:

Dec. 23: DJ Logic – 9 p.m. to midnight

Dec. 29: Jazz at Moon Rabbit – The Tina Marx Trio – 8 to 11 p.m.

Dec. 30: DJ Chris Cauldron – 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Jan. 3: Bingo in Rabbit Hole – 6 to 8 p.m.

Jan. 4: Vail Comedy Show with Sean Patton – Doors at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. showtime

Jan. 8: DJ Lando – 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

For more information, visit ChasingRabbitsVail.com .