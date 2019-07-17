Cheesy fun with Fondue at Home

It’s always fun to get cheesy. Don’t ya think? And with lots of friends present to share the experience it’s even more exciting. You laugh a lot, drink a lot and share some great stories. Certainly, one of the easiest ways of bringing people together is to have a delicious, mouthwatering fondue party, as it will do just that: make for a joyous evening — in any season.

Fondue, a warm cheese dish, originated in Switzerland — and more specifically in the Canton of Neuchâtel, where it was “discovered” by a famed French attorney and famed gastronome, Brillat-Savarin. The dish dates back to the 18th century when both cheese and wine were important industries in Switzerland. The simple-to-prepare meal utilized ingredients that were found in most average homes.

Like Brillat-Savarin, Fondue at Home prepares the meal with the unique flair of the Swiss, utilizing elegant ingredients to satisfy the most discriminating. And, they bring it all it all to your home — from the food and fondue spears to the pots and the burners.

“We prepare the entire party in our commercial kitchen,” says Derek George, owner of Fondue at Home. “Everything is prepared ahead of time. Then the chef arrives, sets out a whole fondue party, gets the party going and, then, leaves. When the party is over, everything goes back in a kit, a container we’ve provided, and we come back and pick it up the next morning. If a client wants a catered fondue party, we offer that as well. The chef will stick around, facilitate the party and clean everything up.”

George began Fondue at Home in 2014 and has an array of repeat clients including locals, as well as visitors. “It all began when I was just thinking about this valley,” says George, “and how so many people arrive here and stay in a large home with their entire family. Sometimes they just want to hang out and not have to deal with ‘weather,’ as we locals call it. They don’t want to deal with the snow. I thought how cool it would be to bring an entire fondue party to someone’s home.” And so Fondue at Home began.

For its traditional Swiss fondue, Fondue at Home offers a special blend of Gruyère and Emmentaler Swiss cheeses, melted into dry white wine and spiced with nutmeg and Kirschwasser cherry brandy. It’s served with chunks of French baguette, cubed imported French ham, broccoli, apples, cocktail onions and cornichon gherkin pickles. The steak fondue chinoise includes prime Black Angus steak and mushrooms heated in beef bone broth and served with original dipping sauces. Lobster tail, shrimp and salad and even gluten-free bread can be included. And, of course, the meal is not complete without a chocolate fondue dessert, served with organic fruit. “I look at a fondue party as an ‘experience,’” says George. “It’s not just dining. It’s a way to create memories with your friends and family. The whole nature of fondue is communal where people can share stories over a fondue pot. I think that’s one of the things that draws people to it. It’s more than just cheeseburgers and fries or a pizza dinner. Kids like to eat that way, too, and it gets them involved. It’s family oriented, a memory-making experience. That’s really what I love about fondue.”