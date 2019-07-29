Chill out with the Vail Performing Arts Academy’s production of ‘Frozen JR.’ at the Vilar Performing Arts Center Sunday and Monday

Patrick Willing as Oaken, leads the Oaken Family in a rousing rendition of the song “Hygge” in Vail Performing Arts Academy’s "Frozen JR."

Vail Performing Arts Academy’s powerhouse cast of 60 local youngsters will bring the enchantment of Disney’s “Frozen, JR.” to the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Aug. 4 and 5 with performances that are sure to melt the hearts of audiences of all ages.

Vail Performing Arts Academy is one the first theater companies to be granted the rights to the performance, making this production extra special.

“Frozen JR.” is based on the 2018 Broadway musical and the 2013 Disney film, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage. Directed by Colin Meiring, the show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.

“Frozen JR.” chronicles the story of true love and acceptance between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood.

“This summer we are very excited to offer a musical that is incredibly well-known and wildly popular. We will present our main cast in two performances on Aug. 4 and will feature some of our understudies in our Aug. 5 performance. We will also invite the little ones (and big ones) in the audience who know all the words (and who sing it daily, especially while riding in the car) to stand and sing along with our cast in a rousing, jubilant finale of ‘Let It Go!’,” said VPAA Executive Producer Annah Scully in a release.

Montana Palmer plays the older Anna and said, “my character is fun, silly and challenging, which really helps me be a better actress.”

Charlie Strauch has to become Olaf the Snowman in a costume that is half human/half snowman. “Olaf is the coolest character because I get to make something that isn’t alive come to life. It’s awesome!,” he said.

Jack Pryor plays Prince Hans and creates the plot twist in the show. “I hope to get a huge reaction from the audience,” he said.

Olivia Arseneau is Queen Elsa on Sunday’s performances. She enjoys VPAA and her lead role because she said, “Elsa is powerful and a serious role to create, but I feel I can meet the challenge because I am surrounded by people who support me.”

And bringing on the comic relief is Prince Weselton, played by AJay Bentley, who feels very connected with his character. “He is like me because he is crazy, over the top, and gets lots of laughs,” he said.

Frozen, Jr will be performed at Vilar Performing Arts Center Sunday, Aug. 4 at 2:30 and 6:30 p.m., as well as on Monday, Aug. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for reserved seating. Visit vilarpac.org or call 970-845-8497. To learn more about VPAA and to sign up for the fall performance visit vpaa.org or email annah@vpaa.org.