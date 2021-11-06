Edwards says goodbye to the Gore Range Brewery

A long-time staple restaurant and hang out spot located off of Route 6 in Edwards, the Gore Range Brewery is known for its home-brewed beers.

After over two decades of serving the Edwards and broader Eagle County community, the Gore Range Brewery announced this week that they are closing their doors for good.

A long-time staple restaurant and hang out spot located off of Highway 6 in Edwards, the Gore Range Brewery is known for its home-brewed beers, expertly crafted food menu and friendly, inviting environment.

The restaurant and the building were both sold to a company based out of Denver, and the doors will remain closed while the space is being renovated and rebranded. It is expected that the restaurant replacing Gore Range will also be a brewery, considering the amount of brewing equipment that was sold along with the restaurant, but no information has been shared about specific plans for the space.

While it is difficult for the community to say goodbye to a much loved locale, for head chef Pascal Coudouy the sale could not have come at a better time. Coudouy purchased Gore Range Brewery in 2011, and has been running the restaurant for the past decade.

Trained at a top-tier culinary school in France, Coudouy brought the expertise he gained working for world-renowned chefs and Michelin star restaurants to the valley. By applying his fine-dining technique to casual bar food, Coudouy created a unique menu that set Gore Range Brewery apart from other establishments.

“I did things a little bit differently – more quality-oriented, fresh ingredients and following the right cooking techniques,” Coudouy said. ​​”A brewery is a brewery, so people expect the beer, very casual food, and that’s what I tried to do. My goal was to do everything homemade, and that’s what we’ve been doing – simple food, good recipes, no fine dining.”

Richard Carnes has worked as the head brewer at Gore Range for the last six years, and he said that the sale was not motivated by any negative issues at the restaurant.

​​”It wasn’t COVID-related or anything like that, it wasn’t staffing-related, or any of the other issues that you might think a lot of places are having,” Carnes said. “They were simply approached for somebody to buy not just the business but the building as well. The numbers were positive and the timing was right. It was just an opportune moment.”

Coudouy said that he had been thinking of moving in a new direction at the beginning of the summer, and when a buyer came knocking with a good price it was a serendipitous moment.

“The concept was getting a little bit old, so I said we have to re-concept or we have to sell,” Coudouy said. “That means I would have to commit another ten years, and I don’t think I want to do that. So we started to think about selling it, and in August we had somebody just approach us. So we started the process, and it was very simple.”

The building was turned over to the new owners on Nov. 1, and Coudouy and his staff hosted one final party last weekend to say goodbye to the Gore Range Brewery for good.

“It’s been such a ‘Cheers’-type atmosphere,” Carnes said. “It wasn’t a big tourist location, except during the high points of winter, but you’d walk in and you’d know 90% of the faces. It’s sad, but it’s also perfect timing for good friends of mine, and I couldn’t be happier for everyone involved.”

Pascal is taking a brief hiatus, but plans to remain in the valley and get back into the kitchen as soon as he can. He looks back on his years at Gore Range Brewery with pride, and looks forward to serving the community in a new capacity.

“I’m sad, but I feel good about it,” Pascal said. “The local community deserves to have a restaurant like that. It was an institution, and I was happy to be part of it.”