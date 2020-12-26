Enjoy a taste of Vail in your own kitchen with “Vail — A Mountain Town’s Cookbook”

“Vail — A Mountain Town’s Cookbook” features 14 restaurants in Vail, Beaver Creek, Edwards and Avon.



“Vail — A Mountain Town’s Cookbook,” released in January of 2019, is a hard-bound book that allows at-home chefs to enjoy a taste of Vail in their own kitchen. Featuring recipes from 14 restaurants in Vail, Beaver Creek, Edwards and Avon — combined with photos, location maps and illustrations — the cookbook goes behind the scenes with local chefs, tells interesting stories about each restaurant as well as suggested drink pairings with meals.

Publisher Lauren Nadler, of Park City Publishing, created “Vail — A Mountain Town’s Cookbook” to share her passion of ski area mountain town life, which includes quality food.

“What inspires me is the love of the mountains, the culinary creations and the extraordinary characters that live within them,” she says with her books. “I want to share their stories and the joy of living in the mountains.”

During the 1980s, Nadler lived and worked in Park City and enjoyed the life of a typical full-time skier before moving to Manhattan to start her career in publishing. She moved back to Park City in 2010 quickly becoming a ski patroller, a ski instructor and a member of Park City’s Kimball Art Center.

Restaurants featured in “Vail — A Mountain Town’s Cookbook” include, among others:

Harvest

Juniper

La Bottega

Left Bank

Leonora

Ludwigs

Mirabelle

Splendido at the Chateau

Swiss Chalet

The Vail mountain town cookbook follows the publisher’s award winning “Park City — A Mountain Town’s Cookbook,” books 1 and 2, that features Park City.

Cost of “Vail — A Mountain Town’s Cookbook” is $29.95 and is also available in a two-book set. Visit http://www.parkcitypublishing.com. “Vail — A Mountain Town’s Cookbook” is also available at The Bookworm of Edwards.