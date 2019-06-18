Free Community Yoga led by the Vail Athletic Club returns to the Solaris Plaza this Summer

Free yoga classes will take place in Solaris Plaza every Saturday at 9 a.m. until Sept. 1.

Special to the Daily

The Vail Athletic Club is again offering free Outdoor Community Yoga on the Solaris Plaza in the heart of the Vail Village on Saturday mornings this summer. The classes will be held on Saturdays at starting at 9 a.m., and will run from June 29 – Sept. 1.

The classes are open to all levels, and are taught by experienced yoga teachers from the Vail Athletic Club. They’re held rain or shine, so please bring your own yoga mat or towel, sunscreen, water and rain gear if you’re up for a showery practice.

“Our summer Community Yoga classes are a great chance to get outside and connect with the shared intention of health and embodiment, all while enjoying Vail Mountain as our gorgeous backdrop,” said Karen Anderson, the Vail Athletic Club yoga director. “The Vail Athletic Club is thrilled to once again be facilitating this free summer class as a way to give back to our amazing Vail Valley community.”

For more information, please call (970) 476-7960 or visit http://www.vailathleticclub.com/yoga-events.