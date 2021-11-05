Gear up while prices are down

Get ready for winter with November’s gear and service discounts.

Charter Sports/Courtesy Photo

With only one week to go before Vail Mountain opens on Nov. 12, now is the time to make those last-minute gear purchases and get your equipment tuned up and ready for the slopes. Fortunately, a number of local sports shops are offering preseason deals that will get you set up for winter without breaking the bank. But act fast: all of these deals are time-sensitive and expire by the end of the month.

Cripple Creek Backcountry Ski Swap

If you’ve been wanting to get into backcountry skiing but hesitate at the high price tags on touring setups, head to Cripple Creek Backcountry in Avon Saturday for their annual backcountry-only ski swap.

The outdoor event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and will feature used skis, boots, bindings, skins and accessories being sold at significantly discounted rates. The selection this year will also be larger than ever before as the company is bringing in gear dropped at their Carbondale location on top of what is accumulated at their Avon store.

Buy used ski touring equipment at significantly discounted rates at Cripple Creek Backcountry in Avon this Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cripple Creek Backcountry/Courtesy Photo

All of the items on sale at the swap have been curated and vetted for quality by the store’s backcountry experts. Alex Popovich, the website and marketing manager for Cripple Creek Backcountry, said that the purpose of the event is to get more people involved in the sport of backcountry skiing by reducing the financial barrier without sacrificing quality.

​​”Our swaps are focused on helping people get into the game,” Popovich said. “It’s no secret that ski touring is expensive, so we only take in gear that is in a condition that we deem fit to recommend for people who are getting into the sport or looking to get a new setup.”

Some of the items at the swap will be available for purchase at less than half the price of a new setup.

​​”If you’re looking for boots, bindings, skis and skins, which are the core essentials, typically if you’re buying it new you’re looking at anywhere from two to three thousand dollars,” Popovich said. “Whereas a lot of our used skis that are going to be in a setup already mounted with bindings and skins are going to be in that eight to twelve hundred range, and sometimes lower. So you can be saving a significant amount of money.”

Ski touring and split-boarding experts will be on-site to help shoppers find the gear that is right for them.

Cripple Creek Backcountry/Courtesy Photo

Cripple Creek Backcountry will also have a number of ski touring and splitboarding experts on site throughout the day to help shoppers find the gear that is right for them.

“We’re in the business of getting people into the sport, and we find that the easiest way to convince people out of it is getting them the wrong gear,” Popovich said. “A lot of us get to test all the gear and do the research, so whether you’re just getting into it or you’ve been touring for years, we’re happy to help and direct you in the right way. Just stop in, there is no commitment to buy.”

All gear over $700 will also be made available for purchase online at cripplecreekbc.com.

Discounted tune-ups at Venture Sports and Buzz’s Boards

For the smoothest turns on opening day, you’re going to want sharp edges and a smooth coat of wax, and if you get your gear in this month you can find tuning services provided at a discounted preseason rate.

From now through Nov. 11, Venture Sports is offering a 50% discount at their locations across the valley on all seven of their state-of-the-art tuning packages. Venture Sports has invested half a million dollars into their tuning facility and has the only Montana Saphir 2 Pro robotic tuning machine in the area – and the first of its kind in North America – which guarantees a first class tune every time.

Venture Sports is offering a 50% discount at their locations across the valley on all seven of their state-of-the-art tuning packages.

Venture Sports/Courtesy Photo

“We’ve done this for about 30 years now,” said owner Mike Brumbaugh. “Our little way to thank the locals who work so hard and get everyone stoked for another killer season.”

Buzz’s Boards in Vail Village is offering $10 off all of their tuning options, including edge and wax for $25, a full tune for $35 and mount or remount and prep for $40. The tuning discounts will continue through Thanksgiving. Buzz’s also has a number of demos available for discounted rates, and a selection of clothing at 50% off.

Christy Sports Season Rental Program

Christy Sports is once again offering its season rental program, which will be available from now until Nov. 12. The program gives renters the chance to rent a complete ski setup, including skis, boots and poles, or snowboard setup, which includes snowboard, bindings and boots, for a full season.

Sport Packages include gear designed for beginner and intermediate skiers and boarders, and start at $209. There are also Premium and All-Mountain Packages available for those with more advanced experience, and Jr. Basic packages for children aged 12 and under that start at $139.

The packages also come with complimentary tune up services throughout the season, and the ability to switch out sizes or equipment at any time. Christy Sports even allows season renters to switch between skis and snowboard at will, providing an ideal opportunity to try out different styles and find the one for you.

The season rental packages are some of the most cost effective options for renting gear all winter long, but the offer only lasts until next Friday. Any season rental reservation made after Nov. 14 will be canceled, so if this deal suits your needs make your reservation now at christysports.com.