Grand Hyatt Vail announces new partnership with Vail Valley Live

Vail Valley Live airs every day from 7:30-8:30 a.m. on YouTube, Facebook and on Outside Television on Comcast channel 17. It’s also On Demand on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Vail Valley Live/Courtesy photo

Grand Hyatt Vail, the valley’s premier resort offering year round appeal, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Vail Valley Live, a live global streaming show that broadcasts daily from the resort’s picturesque setting. Thanks to a team of seasoned media professionals and long-time Vail residents, Vail Valley Live highlights the very best of what the area has to offer for locals and visitors alike.

Vail Valley Live’s Tricia Swenson interviews Vail local and 2022 Paralympian Thomas Walsh in Vail Village after he returned from Beijing.

Blake Anneberg/Courtesy photo

With a desire to make visitors feel like locals and locals feel like visitors, Vail Valley Live is the only streaming program based in the valley that airs 7-days-a-week. From East Vail down to Gypsum, each morning, Vail Valley Live will showcase a variety of topics from weather and road reports to local events, music, small businesses and more.

In addition to Vail Valley Live, Vail Valley Latino, a program designed to connect the local Latino and Hispanic community with the purpose of entertaining, communicating, promoting events, programs, business and integrating the community, will also broadcast from the resort weekly. Offering streamed viewership both online and on demand as well as a live chat function, viewers will have the opportunity to completely immerse in all the latest and greatest in the valley.

Vail Valley Live’s Meredith Kirkman speaks to Cary Hogan of Knapp Harvest about what they are growing in their greenhouse.

Vail Valley Live archive video

“We are thrilled to welcome Vail Valley Live and Vail Valley Latino to Grand Hyatt Vail,” exclaims Grand Hyatt Vail’s General Manager John D’Angelo. “We look forward to embracing their team here and taking part in their incredible efforts in showcasing the local perspectives, stories and personalities of our one-of-a-kind community through this partnership and invite all to come by and watch with us firsthand.”

VaIil Valley Live host Ken Hoeve treks up to the top of Beaver Creek and shows the studio host, Cameron Morgan and the viewers what it looks like. Vail Valley Live aims to give viewers from all over the world a glimpse into what it’s like to experience Vail, Beaver Creek and beyond.

Vail Valley Live archive video

“When Lindy Phannenstiel and I decided to enter the Vail market, it was void of a morning program like this. We know that our audience receives information digitally via their devices like everyone else, so a streaming program was the only way to go,” states Scott Sternberg, President of ResortLiveStream, LLC.

“We found a new, creative and quality rich way to produce a morning show that brings visitors and locals what they need each and every day. Our hosting team of recognizable hosts show up and bring it every day. Our goal is to communicate and become “the concierge of the valley,” and Vail Valley Live is just the beginning as we plan to expand it into a network with multiple programs serving all demographics.”

Vail Valley Live’s host Ti Diaz talks to Alpine & Antlers executive chef Sammy Shipman in Beaver Creek Village about their twist on classic dinner entrees. Vail Valley Live archive video



Vail Valley Live launched a year ago and kicked off its third over Memorial Day Weekend. Scheduled programming for Vail Valley Live will be streamed from Grand Hyatt Vail’s on-site studio located on the east side of the porte cochere and will be broadcasted daily from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. with Vail Valley Latino to be broadcasted every Tuesday at 6 p.m. The resort welcomes guests, locals and visitors alike to take part in the action from the studio viewing area, which will offer seating and refreshments. Viewers can watch online on Facebook, YouTube, Roku, AppleTV, amazon Fire and Comcast Outside TV17 in Eagle County.

Vail Valley Live host Cameron Morgan speaks with 2022 Olympian Kai Owens after she returned from Beijing.

Vail Valley Live archive video

For more information on how to watch Vail Valley Live and Vail Valley Latino, visit VailValleyLive.com .