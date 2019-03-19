Hoshino Therapy available at Local Revival in Eagle-Vail

Tomezo Hoshino, born in Japan in 1910, discovered a unique therapy combining the principles of acupuncture with the art of hand therapy after suffering a head injury at 16 years old and going blind for two years — developing an acute sense of touch with his hands. In his adopted homeland of Argentina, the Hoshino School was officially recognized by the Association of Kinesiology as an area of specialization.

In the U.S., Bodhi and Dashi Kocica studied directly under Hoshino for more than 20 years. Along with their son Patrick, they are the official Directors of the Hoshino Apprenticeship Program worldwide.

In Eagle County, Mauricio Cadavid provides the therapy that is Japanese acupressure, all on tendons on more than 250 points with only hand contact.

"There's a huge need for it here," Cadavid said. "Skiing, snowboarding, mountain biking, hiking — it's all wear and tear. Working at a computer, working at a ski lift — you name it."

‘Here to help’

Cadavid has been practicing Hoshino for 20 years and considers himself third generation, having trained for five years in Miami with his friend Patrick and his parents Dashi and Bodhi.

He says while there are other variations of Hoshino, there are only maybe 10 orthodox Hoshino therapists still practicing in the world. He has helped provide relief for people in car accidents, people with ski injuries and many other biomechanical problems that might come from living in the mountains.

"Hoshino is great for maintenance and that's the ideal place for people to be," he said. "I want to bring people out of pain and maintain them out of pain. And then the third tier for this valley is performance. So many people are so athletic and want to ski, snowboard, hike, bike — and up to 90 years old."

Working out of the Local Revival clinic in Eagle-Vail, Cadavid offers Hoshino therapy to locals across the valley, as well as visitors to town.

"I've told people in emergency situations if they twist an ankle and can't walk and need me to unlock them, holler and I'll come to you if I can and unlock you," he said. "Or I'll see you at my house if I need to. Essentially, I'm here to help."

For more information about Cadavid and Hoshino Therapy, visit http://www.hoshinotherapy.net/. Cadavid is also a local musician, performing with The Evolution and The Altitones.

"I have been living in pain for 30 years due to a car wreck," one customer review says. "I have never found relief until I moved to Colorado five years ago and met Mauricio. He introduced me to Hoshino and I have seen such a change that I am just amazed."