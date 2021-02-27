In bit on epic Colorado lightsaber battle, Jimmy Fallon shouts out Beaver Creek

In Thursday’s opening monologue of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the host covered a variety of topics, including a fun video of two people in Colorado having a lit-up lightsaber battle at night in the snow.

“We’re all bored during the pandemic, but check out what this Colorado woman saw two guys doing in the snow last weekend,” Fallon prepped viewers before showing the video. “One of the guys was like, ’Join me and together we can rule Beaver Creek, Colorado.’”

The video was posted on Facebook with the caption: “Only in Colorado can I stand on my balcony and see two men fighting with lightsabers, in 30 degree weather while it’s snowing outside.”