Jennie Iverson, the ‘Ski Town Brunch’ author, earns $1 million with cookbook franchise

Author Jennie Iverson lives locally and got the idea to write books after feeding her three boys and husband after days on the slopes together.

Jackie Cooper | Special to the Daily

Local Vail, CO author Jennie Iverson set of Ski Town Life cookbooks has just eclipsed $1 million in combined retail sales nationally.

Iverson released her most recent cookbook titled “Ski Town Brunch” at the end of 2019, along with the boxed set “Ski Town Kitchen,” which includes the newest title and two previous titles, Ski Town Soups and Ski Town Après Ski.

Iverson partnered with retail stores in ski towns across the country, and has traveled to over 35 resorts to promote the cookbooks.

“Ski Town Soups are selling like hot cakes!” said Evey Statz, owner of Kaleidoscope in Breckenridge, CO.

Additionally, the ski town books have received top-selling book of the year award at The Bookworm of Edwards, and regularly appear in the Top 10 list of books sold in the Vail Valley.

“The books resonate with home cooks because the recipes are approachable and thematically fun to prepare. People often state how happy they are to see their favorite travel destinations listed in the books since most ski enthusiasts visit and sample many different ski towns through North America,” said Iverson. “I never would have imagined self-publishing three books and being on my way to selling over 35,000 copies.”

With new generations of skiers and ski town visitors always changing, Iverson sees the collection continuing to be popular for years to come, with the possibility of adding more titles in the future.

The individual cookbooks are available for $35 and the box set for $105 at The Bookworm of Edwards, Gorsuch, Hovey & Harrison, the Arrabelle Spa, Alpine Treasures, the Colorado Ski & Snowboard Museum, Foods of Vail and Los Libros.

Iverson lives in Vail, CO with her husband and 3 children.