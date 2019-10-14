Landscape Logic: If you do nothing else with your landscape for winter, prune those trees

If large branches need to be pruned or if you’re not sure how to prune for the proper shape, call a professional arborist who has been trained to prune both for the plant’s health and its good looks.

Special to the Daily | iStockphoto

The growing season is definitely winding down, and it’s time to take care of fall landscape chores. Hopefully, you’ve already winterized your irrigation system or scheduled your sprinkler blowout. First snow happened last week, and that means it’s time to think about getting our trees ready for winter.

Prune shade trees so they will be better prepared to handle wind and snow. If there are dead or damaged branches from last year’s storms that have not been pruned, they could become a hazard to your house and your family during early snows this season.

Broken branches fall randomly and without warning, threaten people and property, and should be addressed accordingly. Take care of them before a problem occurs. For the viability of your trees, structural pruning will help them stand up to winter storms with less damage. Don’t skimp on this: a broken branch could mean thousands of dollars in damages.

Once your trees have gone dormant, it’s a good time to prune suckers and water sprouts. For branches that you can’t easily reach from the ground, consult a professional to have your tree pruned in a way that is safe for both the person doing the work and for the health of the tree.

And remember to keep watering. If the temperatures are above freezing, you can ­— and should — water your trees and shrubs.