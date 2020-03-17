Learn karate on Facebook Live from 7-time World Karate champion Kym Rock

Local karate instructor Kym Rock shut down her Eagle dojo last week, but now she’s taking to Facebook Live to offer free karate classes for people of all ages.

“Hey everybody in Facebook land,” the seven-time World Karate champion, USA Karate Hall of Fame and World Karate Hall of Fame member said in her post on Monday. “I’ve got this really nice space that I’m paying for that is not getting used because no one can come in.”

As of now, Rock is gauging interest. Classes will include beginner karate for kids; family karate classes; weapons classes, including bow staff and nunchucks; and sparring classes.

“The sword, unless you have on hanging around the house, we can’t really do that.”

Email her at train@usakaratecenter.org to inquire about classes, or contact her on Facebook. “It says tickets, but tickets are free,” she said.

Names of attendees will not show up on the Facebook page, she said, to help protect anonymity. Rock is looking gauging interest ahead of a Facebook Live training on Wednesday.

Kym Rock is a seven-time World Karate champion, USA Karate Hall of Fame and World Karate Hall of Fame member. She’s also a seventh-degree black belt.

Special to the Daily

“If you live here locally — in Eagle, Vail, Aspen, Denver, any of these areas — you don’t really need a lot of space to learn beginner karate,” she said in the Facebook video. “This is something that’s great for the family.”

Rock is anticipating people logging on across the country, including some of her former students on the East Coast.

“Whoever wants to do it, I don’t care where you’re from,” she said.

Rock herself has previous respiratory medical conditions and is being cautious, she said.

“So far, so good,” she said.

Live FaceBook KARATE Classes for everyone!!!!and how you can use items in your home to train with. Kym Rock is going to show you now . Please share lmk what you are interested inBelowPlace in comments or private message me! I want as many people who can jump on and watch to be able to do so ! SHARE NO COST LIVE STREAMING CLASSES BELOW:Kids KarateTween/AdultWeaponsSparring DrillsLearn a new Open Hand Kata,Learn a new Weapons Kata Posted by Kym Rock on Monday, March 16, 2020

For more information and to show interest in Rock’s free Facebook Live karate classes, follow her on Facebook or email train@usakaratecenter.org.

“Signing off from wonderful Colorado,” she ended her video with. “I’m here to help, always have been.”

Assistant Editor Ross Leonhart can be reached at 970-748-2984 and rleonhart@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.