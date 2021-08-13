Maya hosting Tequila Dinner with Chef Richard Sandoval on Sunday
Special five course dinner to be paired with Cincoro Tequila
Maya is excited to be hosting a special Tequila Dinner with Chef Richard Sandoval featuring Cincoro Tequila on Sunday, Aug. 15.
Maya’s Tequila Dinner will start at 5:30 p.m. with a welcome cocktail on the Maya terrace, followed by a 5-course dinner created by Chef Sandoval and Westin Riverfront Executive Chef Angel Munoz.
Each course will be paired with a different award-winning Cincoro Tequila, which are made using 100% Blue Weber Agave harvested from the Highland and Lowland appellations of Jalisco, Mexico.
The menu for the evening includes:
Hamachi Ceviche – with serrano chili, fresh lime juice, red onion, watermelon radish and mango
Octopus Aguachili – with Fresno chili, chorizo oil, avocado purée and corn tostada
Mushroom Sope – achiote masa, roasted maitake mushroom, huitlacoche purée and cilantro oil
Braised Colorado Veal Cheeks – pepita pipian purée, roasted heirloom carrot and a cilantro gremolata mezcal-plum sauce
Yellow Sweet Corn Pie – caramelized almond, hibiscus jelly and vanilla saffron ice cream
Maya’s Tequila Dinner with Chef Richard Sandoval is priced at $95 per person, with tax & gratuity not included. Please reserve your spot in advance on Maya’s OpenTable page.
