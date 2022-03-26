Meet Your Chef: Alberto Soto of Slope Room

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).

Alberto Soto, executive chef at Slope Room at Gravity Haus Vail, has many inspirational figures in his life who helped developed him into the chef he is today.

Abby Dykes/Courtesy photo

Q: What is your name, where do you cook and what is your official title?

A: Alberto Soto, executive chef of Slope Room at Gravity Haus in Vail.

Q: How long have you lived in the valley and what brought you here?

A: I have lived in Vail since October 2020. I moved up to Vail in order to open Slope Room.

The Slope Room serves breakfast, lunch and dinner at Gravity Haus in Vail.

Gravity Haus Vail

Q: Who has inspired you throughout your culinary journey?

A: I have had several inspirations throughout my career but the one that stands out the most is Grant Achatz. When I first picked up his “Alinea” cookbook I was hooked, I knew that I would be pursuing a career as a chef. My mentor Kevin Taylor and his son Ryan Taylor have also been a huge inspiration to me, they provided me with the foundation I needed in order to be successful in this industry. My chef de cuisine, Frank Blea and his contribution throughout the opening of Slope Room has also proven to be a great inspiration to me. Using his Michelin Star experience, he has helped build what Slope Room is today.

Q: What’s your favorite spice?

A: It would be hard to land on a single favorite spice but I currently really favor black cardamom. Dried over an open fire it radiates a powerful smoky aroma.

Soto’s favorite comfort food is pizza, any kind of chowder and fried chicken.

Abby Dykes/Courtesy photo

Q: Favorite protein?

A: I love the versatility of chicken and pork. These proteins are also used in some of my favorite dishes like posole, vindaloo, carnitas and fried chicken.

Q: Favorite fruits and veggies?

A: Favorite fruits are figs, persimmons, bananas and chilis. Favorite veggies are beets, radishes, tomatoes and parsnips.

Q: Name your carb: pasta, potatoes, rice, polenta, etc.?

A: My favorite carb is rice. Rice is the most consumed food in the world, every single culture has a unique rice dish which is fascinating. If I had to choose a final meal, it would absolutely consist of sushi rice, grilled chicken, grilled ponzued jalapenos and furikake.

Q: What’s your favorite comfort food?

A: My favorite comfort food is pizza, any kind of chowder and fried chicken.