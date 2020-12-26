Meet Your Chef: Bookworm of Edwards’ Kelsi Hall keeps perfecting latte art in the café

Editor’s note: To answer the Vail Daily’s Meet Your Chef questionnaire, email Assistant Editor Ross Leonhart (rleonhart@vaildaily.com) or Arts & Entertainment Editor Casey Russell (crussell@vaildaily.com).

The Bookworm of Edwards is most widely known for its namesake, naturally. But the Vail Valley’s independent bookstore has also earned love from the community for its café. Kelsi Hall, café manager, finds inspiration from the mountains to create seasonal menus with options for vegan and gluten-free eaters as well as those without dietary restrictions.

Kelsi Hall enjoys snowshoeing in the winter and hiking and mountain biking in the summer. (Special to the Daily)



1.How long have you lived in the valley and what brought you here?

I have lived in the valley for six years. My boyfriend came into the café I worked at in Denver and we fell in love. Aw. I moved up to the valley shortly after.

2. Where did your passion for cooking come from?

I was always in the kitchen learning about food with my family.

3. What do you enjoy about being a chef in the Vail Valley?

The biggest thing I love about being a chef in the Vail Valley is our community. My customers are the best.

4. What’s one thing you are proud of that people might not know?

I’m proud of how much my latte art skills have grown over the years.

5. Skier or snowboarder (or neither)? How often do you get out and where do you go. Also, what are your favorite summer activities?

Sadly, I’m neither. I will snowshoe in the winter and I enjoy mountain biking and hiking in the summer.

6. What do you like to eat?

It’s really hard to choose favorite foods! I love Mexican cuisine, soups and charcuterie.

7. How does Vail Valley dining compare to other places you’ve worked?

I didn’t hear about après skiing until moving up here and it’s such a fun concept.

8. Who has helped you along the way/what inspires you?

All of our seasons in the beautiful valley help with a lot of my menu building.

9. What would you be doing if you weren’t a chef?

If I wasn’t a chef I would work with animals. I love fur babies.

10. What can diners expect from a meal at your restaurant?

At the Bookworm Café, we are locally-flavored and community-minded. Customers can expect great coffee, healthy smoothies and awesome salads. We also have plenty of options for vegan and gluten-free eaters.

For more information about the Bookworm of Edwards, visit bookwormofedwards.com.