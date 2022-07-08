Meet Your Musican: Andy Cyphert

Cyphert's dream venues include Red Rocks, Ryman Auditorium and the Vilar Performing Arts Center.

Andy Cyphert has been playing in the Vail Valley for eight years.

Q: What is your stage/band name?

A: Andy Cyphert as a solo artist as a full band “Cyphert.”

Q: How would you describe your style of music?

A: My original music is melodic/alternative rock. The cover songs I play are classic rock, modern rock/pop and country.

Q: What instrument(s) do you and your band members play?

A: I play guitar and sing. Full band consists of bass guitar, drums and additional guitar/vocals.

Q: How long have you been performing in the valley?

A: Almost eight years! I’ve been here since November 2014

Q: Where in the valley have you performed?

A: Currently performing at The Red Lion and Southside Benderz in Avon. Other venues have included:

Ritz Carlton, Bachelor Gulch

Ritz Carlton Club Vail

Four Seasons Remedy Bar

Grand Hyatt Vail (Vail Cascade/Hotel Talisa)

10th Mountain Whiskey

La Tour

Vail Marriott

Tavern on Vail Square

Q: What’s your dream venue (in the valley or otherwise)?

A: Outdoor: Red Rocks. Indoor: Ryman Auditorium. I would love to perform at the Vilar Performing Arts Center one day as well!

Q: What other styles of music do you (and members of your group) listen to?

A: I mostly listen to The Beatles, Brian Wilson, Fleet Foxes, Bob Moses, Tame Impala, Beck, Radiohead, Jeff Buckley, Mac Ayers, Chris Cornell/Soundgarden, Foo Fighters and John Mayer.

Q: How does the Vail Valley music scene compare to other places you’ve played?

A: It’s a smaller, tighter group of musicians in the valley, but there’s a lot of talent in Vail. Vail is fortunate to have such great talent in a condensed area. I see a lot more cover artists than original artists and that makes sense considering we play in a tourist environment. It’s wise to cater to the cover song requests when you are interacting with tourists. There are generally more solo acts than full band acts in the valley as well. In a town like Nashville, I mostly see full band acts. I think its safe to say the clientele is slightly different in Vail than in other areas!

Q: What can the crowd expect from one of your performances?

A: In addition to original compositions, the crowd can expect a wide range of cover songs spanning from classic rock, The Beatles, Clapton, CCR to modern artists such as John Mayer/Jack Johnson, pop music such as Bruno Mars, Maroon 5, Coldplay as well as classic/modern country. I take requests and like to interact with the crowd, meet people, ask where they’re from, etc.

Q: Where can readers see a list of your upcoming shows?

A: Facebook: @andycyphert Instagram: @andycyphert, http://www.andycyphert.com

Q: Anything else we should have asked, anything else you’d like to share?

A: It’s a real joy to play music as a full time profession and I am grateful to do it in such a beautiful environment like Vail!