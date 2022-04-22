Meet Your Musician: John Dunn

Dunn hands out his vast song list before his shows and plays mainly requests from the audience.

John Dunn/Courtesy photo

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a new series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).

Q: What is your stage/band name?

A: John Dunn

Q: How would you describe your style of music?

A: I play oldies and very oldies Americana, including a wide range of pop, rock and country hits from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s with a few Sinatra and German tunes mixed in. I love to play high energy music that inspires the audience to sing, clap and dance along. But I also love to sing beautiful ballads from popular artists like John Denver, Neil Young, James Taylor and the like. As an alternative, I occasionally play in a duo or trio with my Austrian friends, playing traditional Austrian and German folk music.

Q: What instrument(s) do you and your band members play?

A: Since I am primarily a solo artist, I would have to say that my main instrument is my voice, which I’ve worked hard to develop. But I also play a beautiful sounding Taylor acoustic guitar, which I try keep as pure sounding as possible.

Q: How long have you been performing in the valley?

A: 10 wonderful years!

Q: Where in the valley have you performed?

A: I’ve performed regularly in Vail at several hotels including the Sonnenalp, Marriott, Arrabelle, Tivoli Lodge and The Lodge at Vail. In Beaver Creek, I have played a few seasons at Beano’s Cabin and I just finished playing this season at the Park Hyatt Hotel. I’ve also performed with my Austrian friends at the Alpenrose and Almresi restaurants in Vail.

John Dunn can often be found playing German folk music with Rupert Oberlohr (center) and Stephan Kohlhofer (right) of Those Austrian Guys, the party band at the Alpenrose in Vail Village.

John Dunn/Courtesy photo

Q: What’s your dream venue (in the valley or otherwise)?

A: When I first came to the valley, I dreamed of one day playing in the King’s Club Lounge at the Sonnenalp Hotel. I’ve been there now four years and I love it, because people come there to listen to good music and they are very happy to get it. It is often like a private concert.

Q: What other styles of music do you (and members of your group) listen to?

A: I love classic jazz, Frank Sinatra and Austrian folk music.

Q: How does the Vail Valley music scene compare to other places you’ve played?

A:The Vail Valley is one of the best. No matter what your age or taste, there is something for you to enjoy. And I enjoy the camaraderie the musicians here have with each other.

Q: What can the crowd expect from one of your performances?

A: They can expect to have fun and enjoy their favorite songs. I hand out my song list before the show and play mainly requests from the audience. I pour my heart into my songs, so I hope they come away feeling exhilarated, moved and enriched.

Q: Where can readers see a list of your upcoming shows?

A: ReverbNation.com/JohnStarrDunn