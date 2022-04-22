Meet Your Musician: John Dunn
Get to know your local Vail Valley entertainers
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a new series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Q: What is your stage/band name?
A: John Dunn
Q: How would you describe your style of music?
A: I play oldies and very oldies Americana, including a wide range of pop, rock and country hits from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s with a few Sinatra and German tunes mixed in. I love to play high energy music that inspires the audience to sing, clap and dance along. But I also love to sing beautiful ballads from popular artists like John Denver, Neil Young, James Taylor and the like. As an alternative, I occasionally play in a duo or trio with my Austrian friends, playing traditional Austrian and German folk music.
Q: What instrument(s) do you and your band members play?
A: Since I am primarily a solo artist, I would have to say that my main instrument is my voice, which I’ve worked hard to develop. But I also play a beautiful sounding Taylor acoustic guitar, which I try keep as pure sounding as possible.
Q: How long have you been performing in the valley?
A: 10 wonderful years!
Q: Where in the valley have you performed?
A: I’ve performed regularly in Vail at several hotels including the Sonnenalp, Marriott, Arrabelle, Tivoli Lodge and The Lodge at Vail. In Beaver Creek, I have played a few seasons at Beano’s Cabin and I just finished playing this season at the Park Hyatt Hotel. I’ve also performed with my Austrian friends at the Alpenrose and Almresi restaurants in Vail.
Q: What’s your dream venue (in the valley or otherwise)?
A: When I first came to the valley, I dreamed of one day playing in the King’s Club Lounge at the Sonnenalp Hotel. I’ve been there now four years and I love it, because people come there to listen to good music and they are very happy to get it. It is often like a private concert.
Q: What other styles of music do you (and members of your group) listen to?
A: I love classic jazz, Frank Sinatra and Austrian folk music.
Q: How does the Vail Valley music scene compare to other places you’ve played?
A:The Vail Valley is one of the best. No matter what your age or taste, there is something for you to enjoy. And I enjoy the camaraderie the musicians here have with each other.
Q: What can the crowd expect from one of your performances?
A: They can expect to have fun and enjoy their favorite songs. I hand out my song list before the show and play mainly requests from the audience. I pour my heart into my songs, so I hope they come away feeling exhilarated, moved and enriched.
Q: Where can readers see a list of your upcoming shows?
A: ReverbNation.com/JohnStarrDunn