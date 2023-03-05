Mountains of Music lineup for the GoPro Mountain Games to feature Circles Around the Sun, The Motet and more

Circles Around the Sun performs on Saturday, June 10 as part of Mountains of Music at the GoPro Mountain Games.

Mountains of Music Lineup Thursday, June 8 The Motet Brothers of a Feather with Chris and Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes Friday, June 9 The Heavy Heavy Orebolo Saturday, June 10 Circles Around the Sun Local Natives *Gates open at 6 p.m. each night, with the music starting at 7 p.m. For more, visit . *Gates open at 6 p.m. each night, with the music starting at 7 p.m. For more, visit MountainGames.com

The GoPro Mountain Games embrace the true mountain spirit we all love each summer in Vail. And after a full schedule of daytime festivities, traditions and memories continue into the evenings with Mountains of Music at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater (The Amp). Each night when the sun sets on the Rocky Mountains, The Amp is where athletes, spectators, artists and event attendees gather to celebrate a successful day at the GoPro Mountain Games, swap stories and enjoy food and drinks while taking in world-class performances at the stunning outdoor venue.

This year’s Mountains of Music lineup features three nights of live music at The Amp – located adjacent to the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens in Vail with views of the Gore Range and Vail Mountain. The Amp offers guests an intimate, memorable, world-class concert experience along the banks of Gore Creek.

June 8 features Denver-based funk, soul, jazz and rock influenced band The Motet opening for Brothers of a Feather with Chris and Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes ($32-$55). June 9 will see 5-piece retro-inspired rock band The Heavy Heavy opening for Orebolo, a popular acoustic trio comprised of members of the emergent Connecticut rock group Goose ($28-$50). And on June 10, Los Angeles-based instrumental supergroup Circles Around The Sun open for Local Natives, an indie-rock band based in L.A. ($25-$40).

In addition to the Mountains of Music concerts at The Amp, the GoPro Mountain Games features a variety of free daytime music on multiple stages. This year’s daytime music lineup will include performances from Trevor Green, the Shakedown Family Band, Emelise, Chi McLean, Brendan McKinney & the 99 Brown Dogs, Kory Montgomery Band, Johnny Schleper Band, and Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue.

Tickets are on sale at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1. Visit Summer.MountainGames.com for tickets and more information, including athlete registration.

Since its inception, Mountains of Music is where kayakers, mountain bikers and trail runners mingle with climbers, fly-fishermen and women, stand-up paddleboarders, disc golfers and other athletes competing in the GoPro Mountain Games – as well as spectators, town officials and other community members. It’s surely a sight to see, and be seen over the GoPro Mountain Games weekend.