Native Electric: A homegrown electrical contracting business with deep roots

Native Electric Inc. in Eagle celebrates its 25th anniversary this season, but that’s only one distinction that makes it stand out. The family-owned business is aptly named, as owner Larry Arguello was born in Gilman, and he and his wife, Shoka, both graduated from Battle Mountain High School.

That means they know just about everyone in the valley, and beyond. And when you run into your clients basically anytime you step foot into the grocery store, post office or trails and restaurants stretching as far as Grand Junction, you better believe your service has to be superb. Such is the case with Native Electric; for 25 years, it has built a reputation for excellence based solely on word of mouth.

“It’s not just about business. It’s about helping each other. It’s about friendships and building trust,” Larry Arguello says.

He worked his way up through the ranks, literally beginning by cleaning bathrooms for another electric company and working in construction before ultimately becoming a master electrician.

Service and remodels in both the residential and commercial realm make up the bulk of the business, but the team does everything from landscape lighting and heat tape installation to a complete residence lighting system install. Renowned companies like The Ritz-Carlton, Marriott, Westin, East West Hospitality, Vail Resorts and Slifer Designs trust Native Electric for their electrical needs.

While some electricians may try to cut corners, Native Electric ensures every job is done properly. As one of the few electrician companies in the valley with a formal office and full-time receptionist, its customer service is top notch. The team comprehensively reviews options with clients in order to best accommodate their needs.

“All of our work is guaranteed for a minimum of a year,” Shoka Arguello says. “We don’t just do the work and leave. We always follow up with customers to make sure they’re happy.”

They have longstanding relationships with the best contractors throughout the valley, which ensures cohesive, streamlined service — and that reduces a lot of stress when you’re building or renovating a home.

In keeping with their commitment to the community, they also pay for their apprentices’ education.

“We invest in our employees. We try to build them up,” Shoka Arguello says. “It’s all about people.”

“We’re very grateful to have serviced people’s needs for the past 25 years, from contractors and property managers to homeowners,” Larry Arguello says. “We’re blessed by all the people we’ve done work for.”