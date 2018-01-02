Nicki Bluhm announced as first musical act for 4th annual Bonfire Block Party June 1-2

Where: Broadway and Second streets, Eagle.

If You Go …

Nicki Bluhm Announced As Musical Act For Fourth-Annual Bonfire Block Party June 1 – 2, 2018

EAGLE — Bonfire Brewing and Optimum Events announced Nicki Bluhm as the first of eight musical acts for the fourth annual Bonfire Block Party, held June 1-2 in downtown Eagle.

Bluhm, a singer/songwriter, will perform as part of the two-day street party and more music will be announced soon.

Limited early bird ticketing for the Block Party is under way and features a VIP experience, two-day Sili packages and two-day wristbands — all for a reduced price.

For more information on the fourth annual Bonfire Block Party and to purchase early bird tickets, visit http://www.bonfireblockparty.com.

About Nicki Bluhm

Recommended Stories For You

Since 2008, Bluhm has gained acclaim with her smoky vocals and dynamic stage presence.

The Chicago Tribune says Bluhm's rocking country soul music is "like an enchanting friend you've known for a short while, but feels like you've known forever."

In 2016, Bluhm was asked to join The Infamous Stringdusters in support of their album "Ladies and Gentlemen" and has also performed with Warren Haynes and Gov't. Mule, Karl Denson, Boz Scaggs, Bonnie Raitt, Phil Lesh and more.

In 2017, Bluhm released a single, "Remember Love Wins," praised by Rolling Stone for its political influence, and was the singing voice of Sarah in the Oscar-nominated short film, "Pearl."