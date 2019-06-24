Political scientists come to Vail to discuss how “dirty money” is undermining democracy globally

Political science experts Andrew Wilson (left) and Dr. Svetoslav Derderyan (right) will give a talk on Thursday, June 27 at Hotel Talisa about how corrupt money affects democratic government. The event, called "Dirty Money – How Corrosive Capital Undermines Democracy," is hosted by the Vail Symposium and runs from 6-7:30 p.m.

IF YOU GO… What: Dirty Money – How Corrosive Capital Undermines Democracy When: Thursday, June 27. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; program from 6-7:30 p.m. Where: Hotel Talisa, Vail Cost: Tickets are $25 prior to midnight on the day before the program; tickets are $35 after midnight and at the door. More information: Visit www.vailsymposium.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

With the current political situation in the United States, money in politics is on citizens’ minds – but how does money affect democracy on a global scale? Dr. Svetoslav Derderyan and Andrew Wilson will attempt to answer that question on Thursday, June 27 at Hotel Talisa. The Vail Symposium is hosting the two experts as they discuss the topic in the first geopolitical series program of the summer: “Dirty Money – How Corrosive Capital Undermines Democracy.”

Derderyan’s work addresses how support initially provided by the West to emerging democracies helps build institutions and support rule of law. Andrew Wilson, executive director of the Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE), will discuss the more recent emergence of adversarial investment in these countries. After each explains their research, they will join in conversation to explore strategies for moving forward.

“This is a very timely and important topic,” said Kris Sabel, executive director of the Vail Symposium. “We are fortunate to bring two expert and engaging speakers to share their knowledge and perspectives about the ongoing and behind-the-scenes efforts to challenge democracy and world order.”

History Lesson

A new age of global democratic expansion and unprecedented hope came with the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War in the early 1990s. Initially, aid from the West abetted this trend, providing funding to nascent democratic institutions. However, the historic Western-Russian rivalry has returned, and growing China now sees an opportunity to use its influence globally.

The liberal democratic order created in the aftermath of World War II is now challenged by a new model of investment. Closed political systems tie foreign policy goals to economic engagement. Capital flows from authoritarian states ¬– that money weakens the rule of law in many recipient countries, but at the same time, forces Western firms to be held to higher standards of compliance. The impact of these trends is noticeable globally, as issues ranging from trade policy and data accessibility to labor and environmental standards come into question.

About the speakers

Dr. Svetoslav Derderyan is a professor of instruction in Political Science at both the University of Colorado Boulder and the University of Denver. He grew up in Sofia, Bulgaria and moved to the U.S. as a teenager for college. His research focuses broadly on global anti-corruption, the role of international organizations in democratization and foreign direct investment and economic development.

Andrew Wilson is the executive director of the Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) in Washington, D.C. CIPE, a non-profit affiliate of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, works at the intersection of markets and democracy in emerging economies. Wilson has extensive experience working with the private sector on development issues in conflict and post-conflict settings, crafting successful business strategies to reduce corruption, encouraging entrepreneurship development, strengthening business advocacy, improving corporate governance standards and promoting economic reform.