Red, White and Brew: Cold weather selections

It’s a slower start of the winter this season. Not counting the amazing speed and skills that competitors showed at the Birds of Prey. We are still waiting for a bigger snowstorm or just more consistent snowfall in general. Was this week the turning point? It will help everyone and everything. I personally can’t wait to go sledding. And when I go home, all cold and wet, after I take a warm shower, I like to open a bottle of wine or beer. These three choices are highly recommended by me.

il fauno di Arcanum and Maison Champy

Courtesy photo

Red Wine

il fauno di Arcanum is a Bordeaux-style blend, inspired by their right-bank wines. Merlot and Cabernet Franc – driven, this wine is voluptuous and lush. The 2018 vintage saw almost ideal growing season, with no extreme heat or untimely rains. This resulted in an elegant wine with a strong backbone. Some earthy aromas on the nose are followed by dark fruits and luscious tannins on the palate. It culminates with a long and spicy finish. Not your typical Italian wine from the Toscana region. Highly acclaimed every year, this vintage was rated 94 points. Very food friendly, especially with meat dishes.

White Wine

Maison Champy is located in the heart of Burgundy in France. It was established in 1720 in Beaune and is the oldest wine company in Burgundy. Their team consists of highly knowledgeable and experienced members. They strictly follow sustainable and organic farming to get the best out of the fruit and terroir. Their Bourgogne Blanc, 100% Chardonnay, comes from the classic regions of Puligny, Meursault and Rully. The nose is rich with notes of exotic fruits and white flowers. Palate is fresh and finishes smooth and round, acidity is balanced, oak is almost unnoticeable. A great choice for those who don’t like California-style Chardonnay.

Sierra Nevada’s Big Little Thing IPA

Courtesy photo

Beer

Sometimes the little things are big and the big ones are little. But Sierra Nevada’s Big Little Thing is both at the same time. This Imperial IPA carries 9.0% abv but only 45 IBUs. It has a full malt body but also mild sweetness and tropical hop flavors of mango, grapefruit and tangerine. Finish is remarkably clean and overall, this delicious beer drinks very softly. So be aware! A perfectly balanced brew is ready to be your friend on a cold night.