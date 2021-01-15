Red, White and Brew: Try some less popular wines and beer styles this month

Happy New Year. Many are extremely happy 2020 is over. I, as always, am cautious of what lies ahead. At the same time, I always approach things with positivity. I hope to see a lot more of that from everyone this year.

Let’s make it a memorable one, let’s be kind to each other and let’s enjoy some nice wines and beers throughout it. And this year, that could also include some less popular styles: here, I’ll discuss grape varietals and a beer style that could become your new favorites.

These wines share less common grape varietals at affordable, under $20 each.

Val Goranov

Red wine

This one is sure to get you warm and comfortable, and not only because of its 14.8% alcohol content. Pedroncelli’s Mother Clone Zinfandel comes from vines that are between 40 and 110 years old. That speaks quality right there. The result is plump and rich, with jammy berry flavors and a touch of smoke and spice. An amazing Dry Creek Valley wine that has round tannins and a long finish. It will do great with a red meat dish, but I definitely suggest you have a glass on its own to really appreciate it. It costs $18.99 at Alpine Wine & Spirits.

White wine

Not many people are familiar with white wines from Tuscany in Italy. The main grapes there are Vernaccia, Vermentino and Trebbiano. The latter is our focus today. It is one of the most widely planted grapes in the world. It’s known as Ugni Blanc in France, where it is used in production of Cognac. In Felsina’s Pepestrino, Trebbiano is blended with a little bit of Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc. The result is a wine with a pale yellow color, fresh and floral on the palate, with creamy texture and a soft, slightly fruity finish. An easy-drinker for sure. It’s currently $13.99 at Alpine.

Beer

Winter Warlock is a smooth Oatmeal Stout, perfect for enjoying seasonally this winter.

Val Goranov

If you know me or simply read my columns, you would know I am a big admirer of dark beers. Hence my pick today: Bristol Brewing’s Winter Warlock Oatmeal Stout. The brewery is located in Colorado Springs, and makes a wide variety of beer styles. But this one is perfect for the cold January days and evenings. The Winter Warlock is smooth, rich and very comforting. “A winter elixir,” as they describe it. Coming in at 6% ABV, it is going to be the best part of your day. The only downside is that it is a seasonal brew. So come and get a 6-pack of bottles to try it, if you haven’t already. For the whole month of January it is on sale for $7.99.

Val Goranov is the store manager of Alpine Wine & Spirits. Contact the store at aws@vail.net or 970-479-8116.