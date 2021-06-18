Sebastian Maniscalco brings his calculated comedy to The Amp

The New York Times touts Sebastian Maniscalco as “the hottest comic in America.”

Special to the Daily

Sebastian Maniscalco is a polished and precise comedian known for his perfect timing and physicality while on stage. After a year off the road, the award-winning comedian will bring his performance to the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail on Sunday, Aug. 15 as part of his “Nobody Does This“ national tour.

Working as a stand-up comedian since 1998, Maniscalco continues to celebrate heights few comedians ever achieve. Maniscalco, touted by The New York Times as “the hottest comic in America,” has under his belt a string of record-breaking, sold-out arena shows including a comedy record for Chicago’s United Center, the highest gross for a single event at Boston’s TD Garden as well as a historic four-show run at Madison Square Garden breaking the record for most shows sold in a weekend for the venue.

As an actor, he can hang with the best of the best, too. Maniscalco landed a starring role alongside Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci in Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-nominated “The Irishman.” In addition to sold-out comedy shows, national tours and TV specials, he’s also performed on almost every late-night talk show, was a guest on Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” and also hosted the MTV Video Music Awards.

Now, Maniscalco is set to return to the stage with some fresh material from his many new experiences in the past year.

Tickets for Maniscalco’s performance in Vail go on sale to the public on Friday, June 18, at 10 a.m. MST at grfavail.com. Tickets are $99.95-$149.95 for pavilion seats, and $55 for lawn tickets.