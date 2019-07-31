See world premeires and internationally renowned dancers at Vail Dance Festival’s International Evenings of Dance I & II this weekend

Vail Dance Jam 3.0 at the Vail Dance Festival, on Saturday, July 28, 2018, Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. The International Evenings of Dance are the signature events each year.

Erin Baiano | Special to the Daily

If you go What: Vail Dance Festival International Evenings of Dance I & II When: Saturday, Aug. 3 and Sunday, Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m. both nights. Where: The Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Vail Cost: $23-$113. More information: For tickets and additional information, visit vaildance.org or call 970-845-8497.

A brilliant cast of dancers from around the world takes the stage in the Vail Dance Festival’s signature International Evenings of Dance I & II performances on Saturday, Aug. 3 and Sunday, Aug. 4. These gala evenings celebrate artistic collaboration and innovation and include debuts and new partnerships by a selection of today’s foremost dancers.

On International Evening of Dance II, the Vail Dance Festival presents a world premiere from legendary choreographer Alonzo King, with an original score by jazz pianist, composer and performance artist Jason Moran. This new work will be performed by a cast of dancers drawn from King’s LINES Ballet and from New York City Ballet. This world premiere will also be performed at the Festival’s NOW: Premieres on Aug. 5.