See world premeires and internationally renowned dancers at Vail Dance Festival’s International Evenings of Dance I & II this weekend
If you go
What: Vail Dance Festival International Evenings of Dance I & II
When: Saturday, Aug. 3 and Sunday, Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m. both nights.
Where: The Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Vail
Cost: $23-$113.
More information: For tickets and additional information, visit vaildance.org or call 970-845-8497.
A brilliant cast of dancers from around the world takes the stage in the Vail Dance Festival’s signature International Evenings of Dance I & II performances on Saturday, Aug. 3 and Sunday, Aug. 4. These gala evenings celebrate artistic collaboration and innovation and include debuts and new partnerships by a selection of today’s foremost dancers.
On International Evening of Dance II, the Vail Dance Festival presents a world premiere from legendary choreographer Alonzo King, with an original score by jazz pianist, composer and performance artist Jason Moran. This new work will be performed by a cast of dancers drawn from King’s LINES Ballet and from New York City Ballet. This world premiere will also be performed at the Festival’s NOW: Premieres on Aug. 5.