Senior discounts at Colorado ski areas

Senior skiers and snowboarders are celebrated on the slopes in Colorado, where Colorado Ski Country USA member ski areas welcome seniors to take advantage of dozens of deals, discounts and special events.

Below is a summary of Colorado ski area offerings for seniors:

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

For skiers and riders above the age of 70, Arapahoe Basin offers a discounted Senior Pass for only $105. This pass gives seniors age 70 and up unlimited, unrestricted skiing and riding at Arapahoe Basin for the entire 2018-19 season, plus additional discounts for friends and family.

Arapahoe Basin also offers discounted daily lift tickets for seniors. Seniors age 70 and up can ski for only $40, while semi-seniors age 60 to 69 can receive a varied discounted rate throughout the season. For more information, visit http://www.arapahoebasin.com.

Aspen Snowmass

Recommended Stories For You

Aspen Snowmass offers two season pass options for seniors. Those between the ages of 65 and 69 can purchase an Aspen Snowmass Premier pass for $1,839 through Friday, Nov. 16, while Silver seniors ages 70and up can purchase a Premier pass for $514. Seniors age 65 and up at Aspen Snowmass also receive a discount on daily and multi-day lift tickets, including a one-day lift ticket for $92.

Aspen Snowmass also partners with Bumps for Boomers, an innovative Aspen ski lesson program designed to teach intermediate-level Baby Boomer and senior skiers how to ski moguls and how to ski powder. For more information, visit http://www.aspensnowmass.com.

Cooper

Cooper offers several tiers of season passes for older skiers and riders. Seniors age 60 to 69 can purchase a Cooper season pass for only $279 on sale, while Super Seniors age 70 to 79 pay only $149 and Super Seniors+ over the age of 80 get a Cooper season pass completely free.

There are also discounts on daily lift tickets for seniors. Seniors can ski at Cooper for $45, while Super Seniors pay only $35. For more information, visit http://www.skicooper.com.

Copper Mountain

At Copper Mountain, seniors over the age of 70 receive a considerable discount on a season pass. The Copper season pass is currently $389 for seniors, while the Copper Secret! Season pass with early access and a dedicated lift line is $589. Seniors 65 and up also receive a discount on daily and multi-day lift tickets.

For senior skiers and riders at Copper who'd like to explore the mountain with peers, Copper Mountain offers the Over the Hill Gang for skiers aged 50 an up. This group was formed in the early days of the resort and offers group clinics, lift priority access and friendship on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout the season. For more information, visit http://www.coppercolorado.com.

Echo Mountain Resort

Echo Mountain's Senior season pass, available for those above the age of 64, and is $229 for the 2018-19 season. For more information, visit http://www.echomountainresort.com.

Eldora

For skiers and riders ages 70 and up at Eldora, a season pass costs only $369 for unlimited skiing and riding. Eldora also offers seniors over the age of 65 a discount on daily lift tickets. For more information, visit http://www.eldora.com.

Granby Ranch

Granby Ranch offers multiple discounts for senior skiers and riders. Seniors between the ages of 61 and 69 can buy a season pass for the 2018-19 season for $259, while Golden Seniors ages 70 and up pay only $79. Granby Ranch also offers discounts for seniors on daily lift tickets, with rates varying throughout the season. For more information, visit http://www.granbyranch.com.

Hesperus Ski Area

Hesperus offers a variety of season pass products discounted for senior skiers. The Value Pass, which offers limited access to Hesperus with some black-out dates, costs only $89 for seniors ages 60 to 69. Skiers 70 and up ski free at Hesperus. For more information, visit http://www.ski-hesperus.com.

Howelsen Hill

Howelsen Hill offers discounted passes (Alpine Pass, Nordic Pass, Combo Pass) plus discounted daily lift ticket rates for anyone 65 years of age and older. For more information, visit http://www.steamboatsprings.net/131/Howelsen-Hill-Ski-Area.

Kendall Mountain

Senior skiers at Kendall Mountain over the age of 65 can receive a discount on the 2018-19 season pass and daily and multi-day lift tickets. For more information, visit http://www.colorado.gov/pacific/townofsilverton/ski-kendall.

Loveland Ski Area

Loveland Ski Area offers a $99 season pass for unlimited skiing and riding for seniors ages 70 and up. Skiers and riders age 60 to 69 can also take advantage of the daily lift ticket deals during the regular season. For more information, visit http://www.skiloveland.com.

Monarch Mountain

At Monarch Mountain, skiers between the ages of 62 and 68 can purchase a season pass for $339, while Super Seniors (ages 69 and up) pay only $20 to ski all season. Monarch also offers a discount on daily lift tickets, with seniors ages 62 to 68 paying only $59 for a full-day lift ticket. For more information, visit http://www.skimonarch.com.

Powderhorn Resort

Senior skiers above the age of 75 at Powderhorn can purchase a Mission: Affordable season pass for unlimited skiing and riding in 2018-19 for only $139. Seniors 75 and up can also receive a discount on daily lift tickets.

Powderhorn also invites seniors ages 50 and over to join the Young at Heart group every Thursday for small groups with intermediate skills to explore the mountain and build relationships. For more information, visit http://www.powderhorn.com.

Purgatory Resort

Purgatory Resort offers two tiers of discounted season passes for seniors. Those between the ages of 65 and 79 can purchase a Power Pass, with unlimited access to six ski resorts plus partner days at several additional resorts, for $479. Super Seniors, ages 80 and up, can purchase the Power Pass for only $109.

Senior skiers and riders at Purgatory can also enjoy Boomers on Groomers, a 3-clinic series that meets every Wednesday in February for half-day clinics ages 60 and up. For more information, visit http://www.skipurg.com.

Steamboat

Steamboat Resort offers a discount on single-day and multi-day lift tickets for seniors ages 70 and over, rates vary throughout the season.

Steamboat also offers Mountain Masters, a complimentary ski tour for skiers and riders 50 years of age and older on primarily blue and groomed black trails. For more information, visit http://www.steamboat.com.

Sunlight Mountain Resort

For senior skiers and riders at Sunlight Mountain Resort, senior season passes are only $319 through October 31 for those between the ages of 65 and 79. Carefree Skiers ages 80 and older can ski at Sunlight for free. The Sunny Soaker season pass, which also includes unlimited hot springs soaking, is $409 for seniors.

Sunlight also offers a discount on the daily lift ticket, with senior skiers paying $45 for a full day of skiing. For more information, visit http://www.sunlightmtn.com.

Telluride Ski Resort

Telluride's senior pass, offering unlimited skiing and riding for those between the ages of 65 and 79, costs $1,400 through October 12. The Palmyra Pass, for skiers 80 and up, grants free and unlimited access. Seniors above the age of 65 also receive a discount on daily and multi-day lift tickets, available online with prices varying throughout the season.

For Telluride skiers over the age of 50, the Silver Skier program offers the opportunity to explore the mountain and meet others who share the same passions over a 4-session clinic. For more information, visit http://www.tellurideskiresort.com.

Winter Park Resort

Winter Park Resort offers a discount on daily and multi-day lift tickets for seniors above the age of 70.

Winter Park also offers Platinum Tracks, open to skiers ages 50 and up, for senior skiers who want to sharpen their skills, ski new terrain and meet new friends who share the same passions. For more information, visit http://www.winterparkresort.com.

Wolf Creek Ski Area

Wolf Creek offers senior season pass for ages 65 and older for $430. Seniors can also purchase discounted lift tickets, with seniors ages 65 to 79 receiving a discount. Seniors age 80 or older are eligible for a free lift ticket.

In addition, Wolf Creek's new Forever Young Ski & Board Clinic is specifically designed for seniors interested in hitting the slopes at Wolf Creek. Skiers and boarders, ages 50 and older, can enroll in a discounted 2-hour morning lesson, instructed by a qualified senior instructor while skiing on a discounted full day lift ticket. For more information, visit http://www.wolfcreekski.com.