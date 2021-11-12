Side by Side exhibit pairs the work of local artists and painters

The “Side by Side” show pairs up artists and photographers who are members of Vail Valley Art Guild and have them depict the same subject.

Carolyn Paletta/Vail Daily

The Vail Valley Art Guild has started a three-month “Side by Side” show that is currently hanging in the Avon Public Library and will be moving the Gypsum Library for the month of December and concluding in the Vail Library for the month of January.

The concept of the show is to pair up artists and photographers who are members of guild and have them depict the same subject. All of the subjects are scenes from Eagle County. The two pieces are then hung up side by side to compare the different artistic approaches to the same scene.

All subjects portrayed take place in Eagle County. Here, artist Christine Sena paints the Minturn scenes taken by photographer Kit Cammermeyer.

Carolyn Paletta/Vail Daily

The scenes include natural landscapes, still life images, and depictions of man-made spaces in the valley. Among the subjects depicted are the Sylvan Lake Wildfire from this summer, identifiable snippets of the town of Minturn, Freedom Park in Edwards, and an afternoon in Ford Park, among others.

Guild member Christine Sena said that they are asking viewers to decide for themselves who did it better.

Among the subjects depicted are the Sylvan Lake Wildfire from this summer, painted by Margo Thomas and photographed by Janet Burmeister.

Carolyn Paletta/Vail Daily

The exhibit will be available for viewing throughout the valley from now through the end of January.

Winter Landscapes at Vail Library

In addition to the “Side by Side” show, the Vail Valley Art Guild is also exhibiting a collection of winter landscapes painted by Lynn Feiger and Christine Sena through the end of November.

Similar to the side by side concept, Feiger and Sena are displaying paintings of the same subject, taking in various outdoor settings across Eagle Valley.

Vail Public Library is displaying a collection of winter landscapes painted by Lynn Feiger and Christine Sena.

Christine Sena/Courtesy Photo

Styles range from realism to slightly abstract interpretations of the natural environments around us, using colors that channel the crisp whites of the winter against the deep and vibrant colors of the sky.

This display will conclude at the end of the month.