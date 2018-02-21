Ski for MS returns to Vail Mountain on Saturday, Feb. 24

AVON — Ski for MS, a day-long community fundraising ski event benefiting families with multiple sclerosis, will hit the slopes of Vail Mountain on Saturday, Feb. 24. One of six stops in a nationwide event series, the Ski for MS Vail event benefits Can Do MS.

"My brothers and I have been involved with Ski for MS for many years," said Blaze Heuga, Can Do MS board member and son of founder, Jimmie Heuga. "This event helps keep my dad's legacy alive in helping those with MS. All the money we raise goes directly to scholarships for students to attend our life-changing programs, regardless of financial ability."

Ski for MS is a family-friendly event that includes amateur ski races, the Jimmie Heuga memorial ski down honoring the Can Do MS founder and an apres party.

New this year, Olympic cyclist Tyler Hamilton will be joining Ski for MS Vail to ski, race, provide tips and speak at the apres party.

Registration is $25 at mscando.org/Vail or call 1-888-Do-It-4-MS.

Ski for MS Schedule

Recommended Stories For You

Saturday, Feb. 24

8-10 a.m.: Registration at base of Gondola One

10 a.m.: First chair with Tyler Hamilton.

1-2:30 p.m.: Amateur ski race at the EpicMix racecourse.

2:45-3 p.m.: Jimmie Heuga memorial ski down (meet at base of EpicMix racecourse)

3-5 p.m.: Apres party, raffle and DJ at base of Gondola One

Over the course of its 33-year history, the Ski for MS series has raised more than $11 million to provide free educational programs for those with MS and their families to help them thrive. The more funds that are raised at this event, the more people Can Do MS will be able to serve.

In 2018, Can Do MS aims to double its number of programs for people living with MS. This event series will make that a reality.

Can Do MS honors the legacy and beliefs of founder and Olympic ski racing medalist Jimmie Heuga, a pioneer in the MS care management field, who was diagnosed with MS at the height of his skiing career and later went on to revolutionize the way MS is managed today.

For more information, visit mscando.org or call 970-926-1290.