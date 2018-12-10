SoulCycle to return to Vail

SoulCycle returns to Vail for its Destination SOUL pop-up to help burn off holiday calories and get those legs ready for ski-season. The Vail pop-up will run for two and a half weeks from Thursday, Dec. 20, to Saturday Jan. 5, at 100 East Meadow Drive, Vail.

More than 20,000 riders take SoulCycle classes every day to release stress, tone muscle, find joy in movement and change their bodies and lives. The SoulCycle brand experience is high energy, results-oriented and community based. At SoulCycle, riders engage in high intensity cardio (burning between 500 and 700 calories in 45 minutes), while also toning their upper bodies using hand weights and core-engaging choreography. The exercise program focuses on rhythm and the energy of the pack, which creates a strong bond between riders.

SoulCycle classes are held in candlelit studios, making riders feel like they are partying in a healthy nightclub. The dark, non-intimidating rooms allow riders to lose themselves in the workout. Rides take place to one-of-a-kind playlists with instructors who are inspirational coaches, pushing riders to do their best on and off the bike.

With more than 85 locations across the United States and Canada, SoulCycle has established itself as the leading indoor cycling destination and attracts everyone from editors, celebrities, and captains of industry to fitness enthusiasts and athletes.

A full pop-up SoulCycle schedule, as well as clothing and accessories, are available on http://www.soul-cycle.com.