Tato’s Delights food truck serves authentic Honduran food in EagleVail

Tato's Delights food truck in EagleVail is open Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is cash only.

Ross Leonhart | rleonhart@vaildaily.com

The Tato’s Delights food truck in EagleVail opened earlier this year, offering authentic Honduran food including baleadas and fried chicken.

Hector Machigua and his sister Melisa Canizales work in close quarters in the food trailer located — conveniently — near the Vail Daily office building in EagleVail off U.S. Highway 6. Machigua spent 11 years in Honduras, where his family owns a restaurant. When his sister, Canizales, came to Colorado from Honduras, the two decided to give the food truck a go.

“She’s a really good chef,” Machigua said of his sister. “So I just decided to give it a try and see how it goes. So far, it’s been really good.”

Tato’s Delights is open Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is already a popular spot for the lunch crowd. The most popular plate is the fried chicken with green banana chips or green plantain chips.

“If you talk to any person from Honduras they will know what it is,” Machigua said.

With large portions and plates costing $12 to $16, the menu also includes baleadas, French fries, horchata, carne asada and more. The food truck is cash only.

The carne asada lunch plate from Tato’s Delights is $16 and comes with grilled beef, pico de gallo, fried beans and a choice of a side.

Ross Leonhart | rleonhart@vaildaily.com

To order ahead, call 970-989-4177. Follow Tato’s Delights on Instagram and Facebook for more information.

Menu