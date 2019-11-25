Thanksgiving Day: 19 restaurants with specials in Vail, Beaver Creek and Edwards

Not cooking this Thanksgiving? Here's where to head in the Vail Valley for Thanksgiving dinner.

Thanksgiving Day is almost here, and that means turkeys will be on millions of tables across America. The Vail Valley will welcome visitors coming in for an early ski vacation, ditching the well-loved 12-hour feast-session fueled by the Detroit Lions, the Dallas Cowboys, and seasonal alcoholic beverages for the slopes and sweet mountain life. But that doesn’t mean that feasting can’t be a part of the plan. Here is a list of restaurants having Thanksgiving specials; reservations are highly recommended for Thursday; call the restaurants or use their websites to make reservations via OpenTable.

Vail

Bully Ranch

The Thanksgiving buffet at the Sonnenalp will offer plenty of options from soup to salad, cheeses, seafood, sides, desserts and a turkey and sirloin carving station from noon-7:30 p.m.

Pricing: $78 for adults, $32 for kids aged 6-12

The Fitz

The Fitz one of several restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner buffet-style.

A seasonal buffet will be served from 5-9 p.m.

Pricing: $56 for adults, $22 for kids 6-12, kids 5 and under free

Gessner

Buffet will be served from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Dinner will be served from 5:30-10 p.m. and will feature Thanksgiving specials

Pricing: For the buffet, adults are $65 and children are $25

La Tour

$25 entrees and turkey dinner

25% off select bottles of wine

$51 three course dinner

Open from noon-9 p.m.

Leonora

Serving Thanksgiving prix-fixe from 2-8 p.m.

Dinner starts with a variety of seasonal bread rolls, two appetizer choices, two second course choices, a turkey and a salmon entrée choice and finishes off with a dessert table

Pricing: $68 for adults with an optional $38 for wine pairing, $30 for older children and children 4 and under are free

Left Bank

A full Thanksgiving menu featuring slow-roasted, free range Colorado turkey, paired with soup, salad, sides and dessert

Pricing: $59 for adults and $32 for children

Ludwig’s

Terra Bistro

Terra Bistro, keeping true to its signature menu, is offering options for those following alternative diets at its Thanksgiving buffet.

Buffet dinner will be served from 4-8:30 p.m., featuring options for vegetarians, vegans and pescatarians

Pricing: $65 for adults, $25 for kids 12 and under

Vail Chophouse

Three course prix-fixe menu served from 3-10 p.m. in addition to regular dinner and apres menus

Pricing: $49 for adults and $25 for kids 12 and under

Vintage

Open for regular brunch hours on Thanksgiving Day, served from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Three course dinner featuring Vintage Brasserie favorites and a traditional turkey served from 5-9:30 p.m.

Pricing: $59 for adults

Avon / Beaver Creek

Beaver Creek Chophouse

Black Diamond Bistro

The restaurant is serving traditional buffet with ham, turkey, dessert and “all the fixings,” said longtime employee Rob Sinclair in an email

The restaurant is also offering a take-home ready-to-go turkey dinner

Pricing: $199 for the take-home dinner, $68 for adults and $28 for children under 12 at the buffet

Blue Plate

Blue Plate converted two gondola cars into dining cars on their patio in Avon this past summer.

A traditional three-course Thanksgiving prix-fixe dinner will be served from 4-10 p.m. along with the normal dinner menu

Pricing: $32 for adults, $15 for kids

Maya

A full Thanksgiving menu, with multiple options for sides and entrees, will be served from 1-8 p.m.

Reservations are required for seating

Pricing: $48 for adults, with an optional $25 for wine pairings, $20 for kids 12 and under

Grouse Mountain Grill

A traditional Thanksgiving turkey menu, with alternate entrée options of lamb shank or rainbow trout, will be served from 3-8 p.m. with seasonal sides and classic desserts

Pricing: $72 for adults, $36 for kids 12 and under

Splendido

Friday, Nov. 22 will feature a live pianist playing tunes starting at 7 p.m.

Vin48

Thanksgiving specials will accompany the regular dinner menu

Pricing: the turkey dinner entrée special is $32 and includes classic sides

Edwards

Cut

Organic turkeys are on sale currently

Drunken Goat

Live music and seasonal cheese platters will be served on Wednesday, Nov. 27