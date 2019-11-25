Thanksgiving Day: 19 restaurants with specials in Vail, Beaver Creek and Edwards
Thanksgiving Day is almost here, and that means turkeys will be on millions of tables across America. The Vail Valley will welcome visitors coming in for an early ski vacation, ditching the well-loved 12-hour feast-session fueled by the Detroit Lions, the Dallas Cowboys, and seasonal alcoholic beverages for the slopes and sweet mountain life. But that doesn’t mean that feasting can’t be a part of the plan. Here is a list of restaurants having Thanksgiving specials; reservations are highly recommended for Thursday; call the restaurants or use their websites to make reservations via OpenTable.
Vail
Bully Ranch
The Thanksgiving buffet at the Sonnenalp will offer plenty of options from soup to salad, cheeses, seafood, sides, desserts and a turkey and sirloin carving station from noon-7:30 p.m.
Pricing: $78 for adults, $32 for kids aged 6-12
The Fitz
A seasonal buffet will be served from 5-9 p.m.
Pricing: $56 for adults, $22 for kids 6-12, kids 5 and under free
Gessner
Buffet will be served from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Dinner will be served from 5:30-10 p.m. and will feature Thanksgiving specials
Pricing: For the buffet, adults are $65 and children are $25
La Tour
$25 entrees and turkey dinner
25% off select bottles of wine
$51 three course dinner
Open from noon-9 p.m.
Leonora
Serving Thanksgiving prix-fixe from 2-8 p.m.
Dinner starts with a variety of seasonal bread rolls, two appetizer choices, two second course choices, a turkey and a salmon entrée choice and finishes off with a dessert table
Pricing: $68 for adults with an optional $38 for wine pairing, $30 for older children and children 4 and under are free
Left Bank
A full Thanksgiving menu featuring slow-roasted, free range Colorado turkey, paired with soup, salad, sides and dessert
Pricing: $59 for adults and $32 for children
Ludwig’s
Pricing: $78 for adults, $32 for kids aged 6-12
Pricing: $78 for adults, $32 for kids aged 6-12
Terra Bistro
Buffet dinner will be served from 4-8:30 p.m., featuring options for vegetarians, vegans and pescatarians
Pricing: $65 for adults, $25 for kids 12 and under
Vail Chophouse
Three course prix-fixe menu served from 3-10 p.m. in addition to regular dinner and apres menus
Pricing: $49 for adults and $25 for kids 12 and under
Vintage
Open for regular brunch hours on Thanksgiving Day, served from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Three course dinner featuring Vintage Brasserie favorites and a traditional turkey served from 5-9:30 p.m.
Pricing: $59 for adults
Avon / Beaver Creek
Beaver Creek Chophouse
Three course prix-fixe menu served from 3-10 p.m. in addition to regular dinner and apres menus
Pricing: $49 for adults and $25 for kids 12 and under
Black Diamond Bistro
The restaurant is serving traditional buffet with ham, turkey, dessert and “all the fixings,” said longtime employee Rob Sinclair in an email
The restaurant is also offering a take-home ready-to-go turkey dinner
Pricing: $199 for the take-home dinner, $68 for adults and $28 for children under 12 at the buffet
Blue Plate
A traditional three-course Thanksgiving prix-fixe dinner will be served from 4-10 p.m. along with the normal dinner menu
Pricing: $32 for adults, $15 for kids
Maya
A full Thanksgiving menu, with multiple options for sides and entrees, will be served from 1-8 p.m.
Reservations are required for seating
Pricing: $48 for adults, with an optional $25 for wine pairings, $20 for kids 12 and under
Grouse Mountain Grill
A traditional Thanksgiving turkey menu, with alternate entrée options of lamb shank or rainbow trout, will be served from 3-8 p.m. with seasonal sides and classic desserts
Pricing: $72 for adults, $36 for kids 12 and under
Splendido
Friday, Nov. 22 will feature a live pianist playing tunes starting at 7 p.m.
Vin48
Thanksgiving specials will accompany the regular dinner menu
Pricing: the turkey dinner entrée special is $32 and includes classic sides
Edwards
Cut
Organic turkeys are on sale currently
Drunken Goat
Live music and seasonal cheese platters will be served on Wednesday, Nov. 27
Here’s where to celebrate Turkey Day in the Vail Valley.