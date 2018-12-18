The Beach Boys to return to the Vilar

The Vilar Performing Arts Center will welcome the famous harmonies and classic songs of the The Beach Boys on Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $135 and can be purchased by calling 970-845-8497 or by visiting http://www.vilarpac.org.

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, who, along with Jeffrey Foskett, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher, Christian Love and Scott Totten continue the legacy of the iconic American band. This tour will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.

Often regarded as the most iconic American band and one of the most widely influential bands in history, The Beach Boys continue to travel the world bringing "Good Vibrations" everywhere. The group has had over eighty songs chart worldwide, thirty-six of them were Top 40 hits, and four of them reachied number-one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The Beach Boys have sold in excess of 100 million records worldwide, making them one of the world's best-selling bands of all time and are listed at number 12 on "Rolling Stone's" 2004 list of the "100 Greatest Artists of All Time." They have received one Grammy Award for "The Smile Sessions."

Performing music from their earliest surf rock classic masterpieces like "Wouldn't It Be Nice" and "God Only Knows," to later hits including "Kokomo," The Beach Boys remain legendary for their millions of fans spanning multiple generations. They are known today for playing and singing with the same bold imagination and style that marked their explosive debut 50 years ago. The Beach Boys continue the legacy of the iconic American band and will be "Surfin' U.S.A" during these memorable performances at the Vilar.