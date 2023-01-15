The Bookworm to host ‘Wild and Sacred Feminine Deck’ workshop￼

Niki Dewart and Elizabeth Marglin

Courtesy photo

What: Wild and Sacred Feminine Deck Workshop When: Tuesday Jan. 17, 6 p.m. Where: The Bookworm of Edwards, 295 Main St., unit C101 Edwards, CO 81632 Cost: $40 (includes deck), purchase tickets from Bookworm More Info: Call 970-926-READ or visit BookwormofEdwards.com IF YOU GO:

Given the recent uptick in interest and availability of all types of spirituality tools, including tarot and other divination practices, it is easy for consumers to feel overwhelmed by all the options or lost on where to begin. Luckily, there’s a new oracle deck out there that might be an answer to this confusion, and the creators will be at The Bookworm to demonstrate how it’s used.

Spirituality experts Niki Dewart and Elizabeth Marglin will lead a hands-on workshop on their new 52-card oracle deck, “The Wild & Sacred Feminine Deck,” to demonstrate how to use the deck, and answer any questions about the deck or other related topics. Each ticket comes with a copy of the deck.

Cover of ‘Wild and Sacred Feminine Deck’

Courtesy photo

Coauthors Niki Dewart and Elizabeth Marglin believe that finding the energy of the sacred feminine is easy, as long as you know where and what to look for. Because the sacred feminine can be found everywhere, everyone accesses it in a different way. This is why Dewart and Marglin realized the importance of creating many different experiences and perspectives on femininity when they set out to create this deck.

Although the duo recognizes their specific, or limited, view of the sacred feminine, they do have a lot of experience around spirituality that made them qualified to take on this project. For the past twenty-five years, Dewart has traveled worldwide to immerse herself in spiritual traditions and sit with wisdom keepers. Marglin studied eastern religion in undergraduate and graduate school. She also took herself on an immersive deep dive in India, studying at the feet of the renowned Indian sage, H.W.L. Poonja. “We feel like we have honed our offerings over the years in such a way that we could attempt the task ahead of us,” she said.

The result of this attempt is an accessible, instructive oracle deck that anyone can use to gain guidance in their life and spiritual journey. Dewart and Marglin posit that the sacred feminine is not only crucial for women to understand, everyone can benefit from honoring it.

For more info, visit BookwormofEdwards.blog .