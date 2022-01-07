The Movie Guru: ‘The Batman,’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ and more in early 2022

"The Batman" is coming to theaters March 4.

©Warner Brothers/Courtesy photo

After two years of delays, several long-awaited movies are finally scheduled to hit the big screen in 2022. For anyone who’s writing out their calendars, here’s a look at some of the biggest movies on their way during the first half of the year.

Delayed gratification

Though COVID hit studio-release schedules hard, some big-name movies are finally coming in for a landing. After missing more than one 2021 release date, “Top Gun: Maverick” will hit theaters May 27. The video game adaptation “Uncharted,” starring Tom Holland and Mark Whalberg, has battled a sliding release schedule to make it to theaters Feb. 18. Though it technically didn’t run into any release date delays, pauses in shooting meant we’ve all been waiting years to see Robert Pattinson as the newest incarnation of the caped crusader. His debut, Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” is coming to theaters March 4.

Animated arrivals

Live-action movies weren’t the only ones to be hit by delays. DreamWorks latest project, “The Bad Guys,” is about a group of former villains who decide to do some good in the world. Originally scheduled to hit theaters in 2021, it should see its way to the big screen April 22. “DC League of Super-Pets,” which we were initially supposed to see all the way back in 2019, will finally fly into theaters May 20.

Delayed movies won’t be the only animated offerings for the first half of 2022. Pixar’s “Turning Red,” about a 13-year-old girl who turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets too excited about something, is scheduled for March 11. Then they’ll take a sideways look at the “Toy Story” universe with “Lightyear,” which opens on June 17 and tells the story of the astronaut who supposedly inspired the Buzz Lightyear toys. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” which will feature Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, opens April 8.

For the grown-ups

Though it’s perfectly fine for adults to watch animated and comic book movies, sometimes you just want to watch something your kids wouldn’t be interested in. If you’re looking to scratch that particular itch, you’ll be happy to hear that Kenneth Branagh’s latest Hercule Poirot mystery, “Death on the Nile,” will open Feb. 11. The movie, which will also feature Gal Godot, Annette Bening, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie and more, is the sequel to 2017’s equally star-studded “Murder on the Orient Express.”

If romance is more your speed, the first half of 2021 will have two star-studded options. In Feb. 11’s “Marry Me,” Jennifer Lopez is a music superstar who ends up solving her broken heart by marrying a random audience member played by Owen Wilson. In “The Lost City,” opening March 25, Sandra Bullock is a romance novelist who gets swept up into an adventure with Channing Tatum, her cover model.

Jenniffer Wardell is an award-winning movie critic and member of the Denver Film Critics Society. Find her on Twitter at @wardellwriter or drop her a line at themovieguruslc@gmail.com .