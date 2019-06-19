There’s a new spa in town: check out Spa Anjali at Beaver Creek

Spa Anjali at Beaver Creek acts as a sister property to the Spa Anjali at the Westin Riverfront Hotel in Avon. It will be offering specials on massages and facials until June 30.

Special to the Daily

There’s a new spa in town. Spa Anjali Beaver Creek is now open inside The Charter at Beaver Creek. A sister property to Spa Anjali at The Westin Riverfront in Avon, the new Beaver Creek location offers 18,000 square feet of mountain wellness space, including nine recently renovated treatment rooms, a full nail salon and a fitness center. In celebration of the Grand Opening, Spa Anjali Beaver Creek is offering a 50-minute custom massage or facial with a complimentary glass of champagne for $99 until June 30th.

The spa menu includes Custom Massage, Hot Stone Massage, CBD Massage, Prenatal massage and custom Aromatherapy Remedies designed to relax, uplift or promote healthy sleep. Spa Anjali Beaver Creek also offers unique Spa Journeys inspired by the mountains, including twice-weekly guided hikes and the Bavarian Bliss Massage, which features a custom blend of oils to reduce inflammation and chronic pain. The massage finishes with a heated herbal pack to provide relief to the spine and back.

Visitors to Spa Anjali Beaver Creek can enjoy a steam room, sauna and a stunning outdoor pool and hot tubs overlooking Beaver Creek Mountain. Fitness offerings include an indoor lap pool and a Fitness Center featuring cardio and weight training equipment and Peloton bikes. Guests can unwind before and after their treatment or workout in the Zen Den relaxation room.

The Spa Anjali concept was created by Gaye Steinke, East West Hospitality’s Vice President of Spa & Wellness. Located in the former Spa Struck space inside The Charter, the renovation into the new space tried not to produce unnecessary waste. Many items were donated to Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley during the renovation.

“We were able to repurpose and recycle 95 percent of the items from the past spa to Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley and other local non-profits, including the doors, lights, furniture and fixtures,” said Steinke, who also helped to create Allegria Spa at the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek and the Ritz Carlton Spa Lake Tahoe. “The new Spa Anjali Beaver Creek uses only green skin care products in our rejuvenating spa treatments and offers incredible mountain views from our stunning outdoor pool.”

Spa Anjali Beaver Creek also features a retail boutique carrying activewear, robes, gifts and a wide variety of green skin care lines. Each product line was hand-selected, based on the company’s commitment to organic living and sustainable and ethical business practices. Brand names in stock include, Eminence, Coola, Scentered Aromatherapy and Lacuna Botanicals.

For more information or to book sessions, please call 970-845-2225 or visit http://www.SpaAnjaliBeaverCreek.com.