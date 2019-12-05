Town of Vail accepting proposals for public art installation promoting reduce, reuse, recycle

Patrick Dougherty's stickwork sculptures, "Hodgepodge," is part of Vail's Art in Public Places and uses twigs to create twisting forms. The Town of Vail is accpeting proposals for a public art installation that, like Dougherty's work, uses materials that are repurposed, reused or recycled.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

The Town of Vail Environmental Sustainability Department invites artists to submit proposals for consideration in the design and creation of a temporary art installation in town to educate the public about the importance of waste diversion – commonly known as the 3 R’s, Reduce, Reuse and Recycle – as it relates to climate change and impacts on the mountain ecosystem.

Proposals must include images of previous art work, which can include sculptures, paintings, drawings, mosaics, architectural works, etc. Artists must also submit a vision and rendering for the proposed art installation. The artwork must be composed primarily of repurposed or recycled materials to illustrate the message of reduce, reuse/repurpose, and recycle rather than throwing materials into the trash. The art installation should depict an aspect of our local mountain ecosystem, community, or way of life in the valley. It could portray local wildlife, native plant and tree, snow, water or other creative concepts meant to depict the local mountain ecosystem, and/or impact of climate change.

The purpose of this art installation will be to highlight the connection between waste reduction and diversion in greenhouse gas emissions and inspire residents and visitors alike to do their part to reduce, reuse and recycle.

Submission details for the recycled art installation are included on the town’s website at http://www.vailgov.com/notices and are due Monday, Dec. 16. The selected artist will be commissioned to create and install an original, temporary and outdoor art installation and will receive a $7,500 stipend.

For more information, contact Beth Markham, environmental sustainability coordinator, at 970-479-2333 or bmarkham@vailgov.com.