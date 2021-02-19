Trampled By Turtles announced as headliner for 2022 WinterWonderGrass

WinterWonderGrass announced today that the first headliner for its February 2022 festival will be Trampled By Turtles. Typically, the festival occurs this weekend in February, and organizers are hoping for a full return next calendar year, from Feb. 25-27, 2022.

Trampled By Turtles are favorites in the modern bluegrass scene for their fast-paced songs and lively concerts.

Special to the Daily

“It feels so strange to be alone this weekend, when for the past nine years the WWG family of over 100 team members descended on Steamboat, and previously the Vail Valley, for two weeks to build, produce and clean up the annual festival,” said Scott Stoughton, festival founder. “At least we can revel in the memories through a new episode of WWG TV and the announcement of Trampled by Turtles as our first 2022 headliner.“

WWG TV, available to watch at youtube.com/winterwondergrass shares stories from past headliners, including Trampled By Turtles, Greensky Bluegrass, Billy Strings, the Travelin’ McCourys and more. WWG TV Ep4 will air Friday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.

The full festival lineup typically includes 20+ artists and bands, which will be announced each month up to November 2021, when the full lineup will be revealed. A small amount of general admission and VIP tickets are already for sale at winterwondergrass.com/steamboat.

More news about WinterWonderGrass, as well as RiverWonderGrass in the summer, will come soon. For more information, visit winterwondergrass.com.