Umphrey’s McGee performing live at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail June 19

Umphrey’s McGee performs at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail on Sunday, June 19, at 7 p.m.

Courtesy photo

Formed in 1997, Umphrey’s McGee has played over 2,200 gigs and received more than 250 million streams on their tracks. Their wild amalgam of funk, metal, progressive rock, electronic, jazz and folk has played out over numerous live and studio albums, but it’s their live shows that present “you-had-to-be-there” moments.

“That a band drawing thousands of concert-goers per night across the country can break into such ridiculously fun and creative spontaneity is remarkable,” wrote Westword Magazine in 2019. “Umphrey’s cares about its fans.”

Fans of the band and music enthusiasts from all backgrounds can look forward to Umphrey’s McGee performing at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail on Sunday, June 19, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $55 for general admission lawn seating and $65 for general admission pavilion seating. Visit grfavail.com for tickets and more information.

“Umphrey’s McGee, which formed in 1997 as a campus band (at the University of Notre Dame) and now resides in Chicago, has built a robust career on the basis of its live show, changing the script at every turn,” writes The New York Times. “To be a truly successful jam band is to generate a lore and a playbook, and Umphrey’s McGee has that ground well covered.”

The band is made up of six highly-talented musicians: Brendan Bayliss [guitar, vocals]; Jake Cinninger [guitar, vocals]; Joel Cummins [keyboards, piano and vocals]; Andy Farag [percussion]; Kris Myers [drums, vocals]; and Ryan Stasik [bass]. Their newest album, “You Walked Up Shaking In Your Boots But Stood Tall and Left a Raging Bull,” was released in 2021 and helped kick off a new era for the band and their ever-growing audience.

“There’s something uniquely Umphrey’s McGee that could never be mistaken for another band,” Cummins said. “I hope it makes people think a little bit or shed a tear or two. Maybe, you smile or laugh. Life is hard. We still believe music can heal and motivate.”

Starting in 2011, the band releases an album annually entitled “Hall of Fame,” which includes the fan-voted best songs from live shows of the previous year. Perhaps the audience in attendance for their performance at The Amp in Vail will get to enjoy a “Hall of Fame” song in-person.

For more information about The Amp in Vail and the upcoming performance by Umphrey’s McGee, visit grfavail.com .