Vail Athletic Club hosting Ashtanga yoga primary series

Take a journey back to the beginning and lay the foundation for your future yoga practice with a special Ashtanga primary series workshop at the Vail Athletic Club on Friday, March 29, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Known as "Yoga Chikitsa," the primary series of Ashtanga yoga means yoga therapy. This healing process cleanses and tones the body, mind and senses, clearing the way to self-discovery. These therapeutic benefits occur through the subtle movements, breath and gaze of Ashtanga yoga. Modern Vinyasa and "Power Yoga" is derived from this system.

Led by Paul Warren, the Vail Athletic Club is offering a light-hearted, fun introduction to or rediscovery of this special practice. Warren has been practicing Ashtanga yoga for nearly 20 years and is certified to teach by Vail Athletic Club Yoga Director Karen Anderson.

"I owe a personal debt of gratitude to the series and all that it brings to my life — it is such a foundational thing for me," said Warren in a press release. "I personally have found Ashtanga to be one activity where the benefits exceed the effort — though the effort is not so small. It is a journey of discovery about the body, the mind and the soul."

The series is a physically challenging Vinyasa yoga practice; this workshop is not for complete beginners.

"Paul's warmth and sense of humor make him a delight to practice with. Don't miss this opportunity to experience the richness of the primary series in depth," said Anderson in the release. "Be prepared to cultivate grounding energy and physical health, while calming and focusing the mind."

The workshop is $15 per person. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 970-476-7960 or visit http://www.vailathleticclub.com.