Vail Comedy Show returns for another month of laughs on Saturday

Special to Everything Vail Valley

The popular monthly comedy shows have attracted crowds over 150 to the brewery since starting last year. The January lineup will feature five comedians, with headliner Nathan Lund. As usual, emceed by Mark Masters, a comedian himself who organizes the event.

“I’m really excited about our January line up. We have an amazing headliner who has been on TV and is fifteen years into comedy at this point. He hosts an amazing live wrestling comedy show that is legend in Denver, and he regularly performs at Comedy Works,” Masters said.

Lund began his comedy career in Las Vegas. From his first appearance on stage “he felt an intense high” and was “hooked on the pursuit of making people laugh.”

Besides television credits, Lund has appeared at national comedy festivals including Funny or Die’s Oddball Comedy Fest, High Plains Comedy Festival, 208 Fest, and the Laughing Skull Comedy Festival.

He has performed many times in mountain communities and says that “audiences everywhere are the same, they just want to laugh.” Just another lesson he learned working with some of his favorite comedians, like Doug Stanhope, Maria Bamford and Dave Attell.

Feature act Kate Strobel is also based out of Denver. She has been a semi-finalist in the prestigious Comedy Works New Faces contest. She is well known for her honest and unique voice that hilariously grapples with what it is like to be socially awkward and perpetually anxious.

Kate has performed in mountain towns Durango and Dolores and loves the community spirit she has encountered and great audiences. She cites Christie Buchele, who headlined the October 2019 Vail Comedy Show, as an influence for her comedy.

On Friday Jan. 10 the comedians will be at the Silver City Saloon in downtown Aspen.

The Vail Comedy Show is on Saturday Jan. 11, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. at Vail Brewing Co. in EagleVail. It is free, but tips for the performers are welcomed.

More information is available at vailcomedyshow.com.