Vail Comedy Show returns with back-to-back performances by headliner Steve Gillespie

Steve Gillespie performs in Eagle and Vail this week.

Courtesy photo

Vail Comedy Show is back Wednesday for a special pop-up show at Moe’s Original BBQ in Eagle and then Thursday at Bridge Street Bar in Vail Village.

Steve Gillespie from CONAN and FOX is headlining. Nic Dean from Denver will support. Brett Hiker, who grew up in Eagle, will be a special guest at the Moe’s show. Mark Masters will host.

Gillespie filled out the following Q&A prior to his arrival.

Have you ever performed in Vail or any other mountain area?

I’ve performed in mountain areas, caves, river banks, valleys, deserts, salt flats, volcanoes, glaciers, islands, boats, peninsulas, and even in Hell!

Support Local Journalism Donate



Do you have a favorite Colorado comedy memory from any mountain town (Vail Valley preferred)?

One time I performed at some ski resort (don’t remember where) but after the show a middle-aged couple invited me to come back to their place to “hang out.” They ended up adopting me.

What do you know about the Vail Comedy Show?

I’ve heard great things. The venues are fun and the crowds are great.

Can you tell us about an accomplishment you are excited about?

Nic Dean (my opener) and I won the Member/Guest Championship golf tournament at West Wood Golf Course in Arvada, CO this past summer. Still brings tears to my eyes.

You live in Colorado, but tour nationally, is Colorado better than NY or LA or other large markets?

Oh yeah Colorado is the best. Everyone should move here. Please California my Colorado!

Nic Dean will also be on your show, do you know anything about his comedy from other comedians?

He’s very accurate from the tee box. His short game needs some work but he’ll make a clutch putt when the pressure is turned up (especially for someone that eats 100ml edibles on regular basis).

How would you describe your comedy?

It’ll ruin your whole life, if you’re lucky.

What is next for Steve Gillespie?

I got to clean my bathroom.

Vail Comedy Show will be back for two shows in February and three in March. Chris Voth will be in Vail Feb. 15 at Chasing Rabbits and Feb. 16 at Bridge Street Bar. Mary Mack who performed on The Tonight Show last month will be at Chasing Rabbits on March 1. Shows with Adam Mamawala from New York City will happen March 8 in Eagle and March 9 in Vail. Friend of Vail Comedy, Andy Haynes, an incredible skier who is a regular on Comedy Central and who has performed in Edwards and Vail, will be doing a special show in Breckenridge at the Eclipse Theater on March 21.

Tickets are available online at VailComedyShow.com.