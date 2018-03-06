Vail Performing Arts Academy presents ‘I Got Rhythm’ in Edwards March 10-11
March 6, 2018
If you go …
What: Vail Performing Arts Academy’s spring revue, “I Got Rhythm.”
Where: Battle Mountain High School, Edwards.
When: Saturday and Sunday, March 10-11, 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $15.
More information: Visit http://www.vpaa.org.
More than 30 young thespians will take the Battle Mountain High School stage in the Vail Performing Arts Academy's spring revue, "I Got Rhythm."
The upbeat revue by local youngsters covers rap, tap and percussion with songs and dances from today's hits to the classics from legendary composer George Gershwin. It's truly a mix of then and now.
Show dates are Saturday and Sunday, March 10-11, at 6:30 p.m.
The Vail Performing Arts Academy, a registered Colorado 501(c)3 nonprofit, was founded in 1995 and maintains its dedication to providing theatrical, educational and cultural experiences for the youth of the Eagle Valley. Its motto is: The most important stage in a child's life.
Tickets are $15 and available online at http://www.vpaa.org.
Support local theater while enjoying the impressive performances by young, aspiring thespians at "I Got Rhythm."
