Vail Symposium’s long-time programming director Claire Noble leaving position

Claire Noble/Courtesy photo



The Vail Symposium’s Director of Programming Claire Noble will be leaving her position at the end of the month to pursue a new opportunity. Claire has been an integral part of the Vail Symposium’s success for the past three and a half years.

“Intellectual curiosity, personal growth and contributing to my community are guiding principles for me,” Claire said. “The Vail Symposium afforded me the opportunity to satisfy all three. During my time with the Vail Symposium, I had a ring-side seat to fascinating topics and brilliant minds. Moreover, I met members of my ‘tribe,’ all of you who share my curiosity and quest for continuous learning. Thank you for the faith you placed in me and the encouragement that was never in short supply over the past three and a half years.”

Claire will be taking the skills she honed while at the Vail Symposium to her new position with Eagle County government as the Public Relations Manager/Public Information Officer on Jan. 31.

“This position will provide new opportunity for growth and contribution,” Claire said. “I will be forever grateful for the privilege of working with all of you at the Vail Symposium.”

Vail Symposium will begin the search for a new programming manager immediately. If you are interested or know of someone who you believe has the intellectual curiosity, broad knowledge and desire to be part of an impactful organization serving our community, visit vailsymposium.org/jobs.