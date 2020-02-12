Vail Valley Art Guild members showcase work during Muder Mystery on Broadway event Friday

Ken Kolano’s work is made from single pieces of intricately carved wood.

Special to the Daily

if you go ... What: Vail Valley Art Guild Second Friday Exhibit and Reception Where: 108 West Second Street, Eagle When: Friday, Feb. 14, 5-8 p.m. Cost: VVAG reception free; Broadway Murder Mystery participation $20/25 More information: Visit vailvalleyartguild.org

Come join the Valentine’s Day fun and solve a murder mystery on Friday, Feb. 14 at the Vail Valley Art Guild’s Exhibit at 108 West Second Street in Eagle. This exhibition coincides with the Second Friday ARTwalk and Valentine’s Date Night Event. The exhibit is featuring art, photography, ceramics and woodworking by local Vail Valley artists.

Ken Kolano, who hails from Vermont, has numerous wood bowls and intricately designed wood platters on exhibit. Ken’s designs are inspired by the wood grain of each piece and organic designs that feel in harmony with the wood.

The Date Night “Murder on Broadway” Mystery is set during the 1920s mobster/prohibition era. Guests will purchase a team ticket: $20 in advance or $25 at the door per team of two people. When they arrive at the murder scene, 132 Broadway, to check in, they will receive their game guide book and then proceed to various businesses both on and off Broadway to find clues and interview suspects like Robyn Folks and Bonnie Enclyde. Turn in the completed guidebook and get the secret password to the Speakeasy where there will be food, drinks, Jazz music and prizes. Guests are encouraged to dress the part and there will be prizes for best costumes.