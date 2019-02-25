Vail Valley Art Guild to host local photographer for

Today at the Vail Valley Art Guild's Minturn Gallery, local photographer Raymond Bleesz will be presenting a solo exhibit of documentary portrait work which spans a 43 year period of inter-acting with interesting people and extracting a connectivity with his subjects.

After teaching photography to high school students as an elective long ago, Bleesz commenced his photographic career in earnest in 1976, and followed his path, his particular vision and doc-umentation since that date. Raymond is a student of photography, specifically the history and the aesthetics of fine art photography. When he made the decision to be a photographer rather than teach photography, Raymond set out on a lengthy journey of self-discovery, self-education and constant work. A few mentors of note (Bill Jay, Nathan Lyons and James Thurber) influ-enced Raymond, and he has had an interest in photography since childhood. Since 1970, he has lived in two small mountain communities west of Denver and prefers the isolated mining, ranching and agricultural Victorian heritage of the West as compared to the urban city life. His photographic work reflects those values as well.

Bleesz's photographs concentrate on the documentation of landscapes and figures, which in-clude finding "Man's Landscapes," "Man at Work," the "Remnants of Man," and "Man's Place In the Environment" with historical connotations which, at times, include humor, idiosyncrasies and juxtapositions.

Join Vail Valley Art Guild members and featured photographer Raymond Bleesz for a reception at the Guild's Minturn Gallery, provided by the Minturn Community Fund.