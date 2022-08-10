Vail Valley Brew’Au to showcase live music, bites, brews, kids activities and live art

Jake Atkins pours beer for Coda Brewing at a previous Vail Valley Brew'Au.

What: Vail Valley Brew'Au

When: Saturday, Aug. 13

Where: Nottingham Park, Avon

More info: brewau.com IF YOU GO...

The Vail Valley Brew’Au returns to Nottingham Park in Avon on Saturday, August 13, and welcomes 40+ amazing brews, seltzers, and ciders in a souvenir sampling glass, live music by The Sweet Lillies and Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Review, a water lantern release, live artists, food vendors, kids’ activities and more.

“As we begin to approach the end of summer, we wanted to provide an opportunity to come out and be amongst community all whilst sipping on some amazing beverages, noshing on delectable bites, providing a fun atmosphere for kiddoes, listening to incredible tunes, viewing unique live art and supporting a local non-profit who in turn provides assistance to those who need it most right here in the Vail Valley,” states Brooke Skjonsby, Executive Director of the Vail Valley Charitable Fund.

The Vail Valley Brew’au will feature some amazing breweries, seltzer companies, cider houses, and cocktail crafters, including: 10th Mountain Whiskey, BATCH Slapped Brewery/Cidery, Black Bottle Brewery, LLC, Canteen Spirits, Cutwater, Dirty Dill, Ecliptic Brewing Company, Elevated Seltzer, Golden Moon Distillery, Juicy Beverage CO, Kona, Los Dos Potrillos, Cerveceria, Mixedup Mules, Smoking River Brew, So Many Roads Brewery, STEEP Brewing and Coffee Co., Upslope and Vail Brewing Company.

The Sweet Lillies

The Sweet Lillies’ music is, first and foremost, heartfelt and collaborative. Those defining traits are given life by the trio of musicians who make up the Lillies, Julie Gussaroff, Becca Bisque, and Dustin Rohleder, who have combined their individual strengths together to deliver powerful narratives of life in song. With their acoustic string-band lineup of guitar, viola, and upright bass given flight by ethereal, vocal harmonies that float like a dream, the Sweet Lillies’ music has an old-time soul with a forward-looking eye. The Sweet Lillies have incorporated all of their cumulative life experiences into their music, their song-writing, and their artistry, crafting an uncommonly-beautiful style they have christened String-Americana – a nod to the band’s all-encompassing musical tastes and willingness to experiment with genres.

The Sweet Lillies are built upon their collaborative ideals and are always ready to share a stage or develop a project with any musicians who share the same no-holds-barred creative approach. This has made each one of their inventive, energetic live shows a wholly unique event as setlists are changed on the fly, songs are given new life and shape, and guests are always welcome to join in the creative explosion. Those on-stage partnerships create a space for incorporating instruments, arrangements, and styles that aren’t necessarily typical of the genre, but that help create a rich, compelling sound that defies easy categorization. Over the years they have been joined onstage by a number of legendary performers including, Sam Bush, George Porter Jr., Peter Rowan, Sally Van Meter, Andy Hall from the Infamous Stringdusters, Kyle Hollingsworth and Jason Hahn from the String Cheese Incident, Jennifer Hartswick, and Natalie Cressman from the Trey Anastasio Band, and Andy Thorn from Leftover Salmon, among many others.

Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Review

Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Review was formed in 2005 from the top players of the foremost Grateful Dead tribute bands in the Rocky Mountain region. Based originally on a premise of player interchangeability to suit the situation, the band’s forte lies in its faithful rendering of Grateful Dead material and its trademark style of improvisation.

Comprised by Rob Eaton of Darkstar Orchestra,-Jake Wolf and Joe Weisiger of Shakedown Street,-Edwin Hurwitz formally of Great American Taxi and Shockra, and Dave Laub of Fried Grease, the group is going to give the fans what they want this weekend.

With authentic comprehension and precise execution of the material, the group seeks to connect with the elusive “X factor” that Jerry Garcia affectionately spoke of. RMGDR remains aligned with the Dead’s creed of playing off the energy of the audience, making it an integral component in the overall dynamic of the show.

Elua Wahine Hula

Elua Wahine Hula, which means “Two Women Hula” in Hawai’ian, will take the stage between The Sweet Lillies and Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Review. These ladies, whose names are Alapah’i and ‘Ilikea, are from Boulder and have been dancing together for six years. They enjoy sharing the gift of hula with people in Colorado, and will also be doing a hula dance with the kiddos when their set concludes on the main stage over near the kids’ activities.

Schedule of Events

4–8 p.m.: Beerfest; Bouncy castles, climbing wall and face painting for the kiddos; Food trucks; Live artists

4– 5:30 p.m.: The Sweet Lillies

5:30–6 p.m.: Elua Wahine Hula

6–8 p.m.: Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Review

8–8:30 p.m.: Water lantern release presented by Alpine Bank

Ticket prices

Luau + Beer Fest (ages 21+): $45 advance, $55 day of event

Luau (non-drinking ages 13+): $20 advance, $20 day of event

Luau Mini Coconuts (ages 12 and under): Free